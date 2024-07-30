Madhya Pradesh govt's big announcement: Gas cylinder at Rs 450 to Ladli Behna beneficiaries

In a major move, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it will provide gas cylinder at Rs 450 to Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries throughout the year. The Ladli Behna scheme was launched by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Monday informed that the Centre has been providing a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for up to 12 refills a year. The central government reduced the retail selling price of domestic LPG by Rs 200 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder with effect from 30th August, 2023.

Moreover, w.e.f. 5th October 2023, the Centre increased the targeted subsidy to Rs. 300 per 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder for all Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries. "Government further reduced the RSP of domestic LPG by Rs. 100 per 14.2 Kg cylinder w.e.f. 9th March, 2024," the ministry said.



The current retail sale price of domestic LPG in Delhi is Rs 803 per 14.2 Kg cylinder. "With a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder (and proportionately prorated for 5 Kg cylinder), the effective cost for PMUY consumers is Rs. 503 per 14.2 Kg cylinder (at Delhi) currently," the ministry added.