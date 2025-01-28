'Too much VIP movement': VIP visits spark anger among pilgrims at Maha Kumbh 2025

VIP visits at Maha Kumbh 2025 are becoming a growing concern, with disruptions caused by heavy security sparking frustration among pilgrims. Writer and RSS affiliate Ratan Sharda on Tuesday questioned the fairness of frequent VIP movements, stating, “Too much VIP movement in #MahaKumbh2025. Every alternate day sees VIPs coming for mahasnaan, creating huge problems for common pilgrims due to security arrangements. Can’t they fix one day per week for VIPs when they can come in groups? This is creating resentment among ordinary pilgrims.”

Related Articles

Unpopular opinion.

Too much VIP movement in #MahaKumbh2025. Every alternate day sees VIPs coming for mahasnaan, creating huge problems for common pilgrims due to security arrangements. Can't they fix one day per week for VIPs when they can come in groups? This is creating… — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) January 28, 2025

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has already seen over 15 crore pilgrims taking the holy dip in 17 days. With the no-vehicle zone imposed since January 25, attendees are required to park vehicles outside the mela grounds and walk significant distances to reach the Triveni Sangam area - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Security arrangements for VIPs have made this journey more challenging, according to locals and pilgrims.

जय हो VVIP, ये लोग कुंभ में दस दस किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर आ रहे हैं लोग उनकी औकात बता रहे हैं।

आदरणीय @myogiadityanath जी आपसे और देश के प्रधान मंत्री @narendramodi जी से निवेदन है कि कम से कम 28 से लेकर 5 फरवरी तक कुंभ नगरी में कोई VVIP मूवमेंट ना हो अप लोग कुंभ में आने की प्लानिंग… pic.twitter.com/e6OqM0f1ex — बृजेश मिश्र/ Brijesh Mishra🇮🇳 (@MishraBRIJESH13) January 27, 2025

Amit Bhatia, a social media user, however, suggested that problems were arising as pilgrims want to take dip in Triveni Sangma only. "I just returned from Mahakumbh and the actual problem which I observed is that everyone is obsessed with taking the Dubki at Triveni Sangam point only, while other Ghats, even downstream of the Triveni Sangam are massively under-utilised," he said, adding that he myself took snan at Nageshwar Ghat in Sector 22, almost 3 kms downstream the Sangam point and "it was very clean, very calm and almost empty."

I just returned from Mahakumbh and The actual problem which I observed is that everyone is obsessed with taking the Dubki at Triveni Sangam point only, while other Ghats, even downstream of the Triveni Sangam are massively under-utilized.



I myself took snan at Nageshwar Ghat in… — Amit Bhatia I अमित भाटिया (@ameet1012) January 28, 2025

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also said that pilgrims were facing problesm due to the one-way traffic. "In Maha Kumbh, it is not the people but the arrangements that should be special," he said. "The problem that pilgrims are facing due to the one-way traffic being made mandatory due to the arrival of VIPs in the fair area should not happen. The government should run buses for pick-up and drop."

Meanwhile, the authorities have ramped up security measures ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ this Wednesday. The event is expected to draw an estimated 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in a single day. Over the past 17 days, more than 15 crore pilgrims have already taken a holy dip, according to the state government’s statement on Tuesday.

With the Mela area designated a no-vehicle zone, attendees are required to park outside the grounds and cover significant distances on foot. The Prayagraj administration has urged local residents to limit the use of four-wheelers and rely on two-wheelers only when assisting senior citizens. “Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe,” said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar.

The government also reported that the Makar Sankranti Amrit Snan on January 14 saw participation from 3.5 crore devotees, saints, and Kalpwasis, underscoring the massive scale of the ongoing Maha Kumbh.