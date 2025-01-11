Controversy over Mahakumbh 2025: Shankaracharya hits out at Bhim Army chief over ‘sinners’ remark

Politics crept its way into the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj strongly criticising comments made by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad regarding the religious congregation.

Reacting to Azad's recent remark on those 'who have sinned attends Kumbh' remark, Saraswati Maharaj said that if people are attempting to cleanse themselves of their sins, no one should take issue with that effort.

“So he means only those who are sinners come to Maha Kumbh? Has he come to Maha Kumbh? We have come here because of our belief and we are very happy...If we are trying to remove our sins, then no one should have any problem with it,” Saraswati Maharaj told ANI.

Azad Samaj Party leader and Nagina MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, on January 10 said that only those who have committed sins attend the Mahakumbh. During his visit to Saharanpur’s MP-MLA court, he commented, “Only those who have sinned should attend the Kumbh Mela. But does anyone ever specify when someone has sinned?”

Preparations are in full swing for the Mahakumbh 2025, which is set to begin on January 13 and will run until February 26 in Prayagraj.

To ensure the safety of the massive religious gathering, the Uttar Pradesh Police have put in place a seven-layer security scheme. Furthermore, the authorities have launched a comprehensive checking campaign to maintain security during the event.

More than 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been installed to bolster surveillance. In addition, the state government has deployed 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances specifically for the Mahakumbh.

Seers from prominent akhadas, such as NiranjAkhada, Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Ahwan Akhada, and the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition, Juna Akhada, have already arrived at the designated campsite.

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. The gathering will take place at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, where pilgrims will take a holy dip.

The key bathing dates, or Shahi Snan, are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Meanwhile, Laurene Powell Jobs, the 61-year-old American billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, is set to attend the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. She plans to participate in several rituals and take a holy dip at the Sangam. During her 17-day visit, Powell Jobs will observe Kalpvas, a spiritual practice associated with the event.