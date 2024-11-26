Maharashtra: As suspense continues over who'll be CM, Eknath Shinde to resign at 11 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday and tender his resignation as the term of Maharashtra assembly comes to an end today.

He is expected to remain as a caretaker CM until a new CM and cabinet is sworn in, as per media reports. The development comes as the mystery over who will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Shinde appealed to his supporters to not throng his official residence Varsha in large numbers to pitch for continuation as CM.

“Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner," Shinde said.

The Mahayuti alliance, which won a thumping majority in the Maharashtra assembly elections, has time until today to decide the CM face, failing which President's rule could be imposed in the state. The President's rule, however, can be revoked immediately.

As per reports, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies. Shinde, who had been negotiating to retain his position as the Chief Minister, is likely to settle for the Deputy CM role along with Pawar, The Indian Express reported.

The BJP is expected to keep 21 out of 43 ministerial berths for itself whereas the Shiv Sena and NCP are likely to get 12 and 10 ministerial berths, respectively.

Moreover, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has backed Devendra Fadnavis to become the Maharashtra CM as they believe that it was Fadnavis' face that prompted people to support the BJP.

The RSS also believes that appointing Fadnavis as the CM will consolidate the BJP-RSS synergy in the state. Ajit Pawar also backed Fadnavis for the CM post on Sunday.

In a meeting with newly-elected NCP MLAs at his residence, Pawar shared his support for the firebrand BJP leader. On the other hand, Shinde’s supporters have been pitching for his continuation as CM as the landslide win was achieved under his leadership.

BJP leaders have been pitching for Fadnavis to take oath as the CM for the third time.