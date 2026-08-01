Maharashtra cracks down on ride cancellations with 5-fold penalty for Ola, Uber drivers 

A commuter accepts a booking confirmation, watches the driver icon stall on the map, and receives a sudden cancellation notice right as a flight or hospital appointment looms. That scenario will now carry a heavy financial cost for app-based cab drivers across Maharashtra.

Under the newly notified Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules 2026, ride-hailing platforms including Ola, Uber, and Rapido are bound by a uniform regulatory framework designed to curb arbitrary ride rejections and enforce service reliability.