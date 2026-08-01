Maharashtra cracks down on ride cancellations with 5-fold penalty for Ola, Uber drivers 

Breakdown on cancellation penalties
The revised regulations introduce direct financial accountability for drivers, passengers, and platform operators:
- Standard Driver Cancellation: A driver who cancels a trip after accepting a booking faces a penalty equal to 10% of the total fare, capped at ₹100. This penalty is transferred directly into the affected passenger’s app account.
- Essential Destination Multiplier (5x): For bookings bound for crucial transit and medical hubs — specifically airports, railway stations, and hospitals — the driver cancellation penalty increases fivefold to 50% of the total fare.
- Pickup Delays: If a driver fails to arrive at the designated pickup point within 10 minutes of the scheduled estimated time of arrival, the app marks the booking as a driver cancellation, triggering a ₹100 fine (and up to 50% of the fare for essential locations).
- Passenger Cancellations: To prevent unfair disruptions for drivers, passengers who cancel a assigned ride without a valid reason will be charged 5% of the total fare (capped at ₹100), which is credited directly to the driver's account.
Vehicle breakdowns & Platform rules
The policy also mandates operational standards for ride-hailing aggregators during vehicle breakdowns and platform non-compliance:
- City breakdowns: If a cab breaks down within municipal limits, the aggregator company must deploy a replacement vehicle within 30 minutes.
- Intercity journeys: For trips exceeding 100 km, replacement transport must arrive within 60 minutes, with no additional charge beyond the originally agreed fare.
- Aggregator compliance: Aggregator platforms that repeatedly fail to uphold passenger safety, enforce fare limits, or comply with operational rules face monetary penalties ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore, along with potential license suspension.
- App enhancements: Aggregators are required to integrate explicit "essential rides" options within their mobile applications to properly categorise transit to airports, railway hubs, and medical centers.
The new rules aim to streamline daily commuting, eliminate last-minute driver bailouts, and establish a transparent mechanism for accountability on Maharashtra's roads.