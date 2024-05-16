Maharashtra: 'Modi won't remain PM, BJP will split into 2 after June 4,' Uddhav Thackeray makes big claim

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi would no longer be the Prime Minister. He also said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will split after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4. Thackeray was speaking at a rally in Nashik to campaign for Rajabhau Waje.

Taking indirect potshots at Prime Minister Modi, Thackeray said, "While you have claimed that our party would merge with Congress, I am more concerned about BJP. Despite being with the BJP for 30 years, we did not merge with it. Voters of the country have decided that you will be the former PM from June 5. So, what will happen to your party? It will split on June 5."

Thackeray questions PM Modi on succession plan

He added that Modi asked the INDIA bloc how many faces it had when it had said that it would have a new PM every year. Thackeray further asked Modi about his succession plan after June 5, therefore, his party will have no face at all to carry forward its activities. The former Maharashtra CM also asked Modi to declare if he would remain active in politics after 75 years of age or not.

Arvind Kejriwal raises succession plan question

Uddhav Thackeray, however, is not the only one to question the Prime Minister on a succession plan after he reaches the age of 75. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that Modi will retire upon reaching the age of 75 in September 2025.

The Delhi CM said that if BJP leaders' claims are true, then Modi should himself say that the rule by which LK Advani retired does not apply to him. He further said that it is clear that PM Modi will retire but the BJP should then tell who his successor will be.

"All the leaders of his party said on Saturday that the 75-year rule will not be applicable to Modiji, but not a single leader said that Yogiji will not be removed. So one thing has been confirmed in the last 24 hours that within the next two months, Yogiji will be removed as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister," Kejriwal said.

Amit Shah clears air on Modi's retirement claims

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview with news agency ANI that PM Modi will lead the country even after 2029. "PM Modi will remain till 2029 and Arvind Kejriwal, I have bad news for you... even after 2029, PM Modi will lead us," Shah told ANI.

Uddhav Thackeray apologises to Maharashtra voters

Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray also apologised for seeking votes in Narendra Modi's name during the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He added that the BJP and PM Modi "backstabbed the people of Maharashtra" that elected more than 40 MPs by allegedly setting up industries in Gujarat and discriminating between the farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. He claimed that this is because onion exports from Gujarat were allowed whereas onion exports from Maharashtra were not.