Maharashtra: Monsoon onset in 8-10 days, Mumbai to see respite soon, says IMD

The Met Department on Thursday said that monsoon will take 8-10 days to cover Maharashtra after its arrival in Kerala. The South West Monsoon is expected to reach Kerala in 24 hours. The southwest monsoon's arrival over India is signalled by its onset over Kerala. As it moves northwards, the region experiences relief from intense heat.

Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai Sunil Kamble told news agency ANI that a temperature of 35-36 degrees Celsius is quite normal in the summer season. He added, "But because of the high humidity, like 80% to 90% humidity is there. That's why even at 35-36 degrees Celsius, we are getting the feel of 40 degrees. And if you look in and around Maharashtra, the temperature range is between 38-40 degrees Celsius."

According to a statement by Maharashtra chief minister's office, southwest monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai by June 10 or 11, and cover the entire state in the next four days. Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked civic bodies in the state to form their own disaster management teams which would operate as first responders in situations like landslides or floods during the monsoon.

"Thane Municipal Corproration has formed its own Thane Disaster Response Force which will be locally stationed. It will be able to reach a disaster site in a short time which could be helpful in rescuing people and saving lives," Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.

Sunil Kamble added that in this monsoon, India will witness above normal rainfall. IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference on Monday that the South West Monsoon rainfall over the country is predicted to be 106 per cent of the long-period average with a model error of 4 per cent.

The weather office also predicted above-normal rain this monsoon due to La Nina conditions. La Nina conditions are expected to set in between August and September, as the Met Department. The IMD also said that heatwave across the country is likely to subside from May 30, warning of severe heatwave conditions across northwest India for the next 3 days.