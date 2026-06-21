Major crackdown on illegal constructions: Bulldozers roll into Gurugram's DLF Phase-3

A major enforcement drive against unauthorised constructions and commercial misuse of residential properties intensified in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3 over the weekend, India Today reported on Sunday.

Authorities demolished an illegal 45-room paying guest (PG) facility and sealed multiple establishments operating in violation of building norms.

The action is part of a wider crackdown across DLF Phases 1 to 5, where authorities have identified hundreds of violations following a court-directed survey of nearly 5,100 properties. More than 300 violations were found in DLF Phase-3 alone, officials said.

Advertisement

The drive, backed by heavy police deployment and demolition teams, follows a writ petition filed by the DLF Residents' Welfare Association nearly two years ago. Authorities said the survey led to restoration orders being issued to property owners found violating sanctioned building plans.

After compliance deadlines expired, demolition and sealing operations were launched in accordance with High Court and Supreme Court directions.

Don't Miss: ‘We lost ₹70,000 overnight’: Gurgaon tenants allege eviction after owner-broker dispute

Clinics, guest houses and PGs under scrutiny

The enforcement campaign has uncovered widespread commercial activity operating out of residential premises without mandatory approvals.

Among those under the scanner are clinics, guest houses, PG accommodations, gyms, departmental stores and beauty parlours.

Authorities confirmed that multiple establishments, including at least three guest houses and unauthorised clinics, have already been sealed. Such activities were reportedly putting pressure on civic infrastructure and violating approved land-use norms.

Advertisement

Enforcement teams also removed encroachments on government land and common Right of Way (ROW) areas, where residents had allegedly built gardens, guard rooms, gensets and temporary kiosks. The structures contributed to congestion and infrastructure stress and were removed using JCB machines.

In Case You Missed It: Madhusudan Kela buys ultra-luxury apartment in DLF Dahlias for ₹121 crore

Illegal 45-room PG brought down

In one of the biggest actions of the drive, authorities demolished an illegal mega PG operating from Amaltas Apartments in DLF Phase-3.

The building had originally been approved under Stilt+4 norms meant for four families, but had been converted into a high-density accommodation facility with 45 rooms and 45 attached toilets.

According to officials, each floor had been subdivided into multiple rooms, significantly exceeding permissible occupancy limits.

Advertisement

Authorities said the alterations had sharply increased the burden on water, sewage and electricity networks and raised serious safety concerns. The electricity connection was disconnected before the premises were sealed.

Tenants caught in the middle

The sealing of the building left dozens of tenants searching for alternative accommodation.

Videos shared on social media showed residents carrying luggage out of the premises, with many gathered along the roadside after the action.

Several occupants, including students, women and working professionals, said they had not been informed by the property owner about notices issued by authorities. Some confronted officials at the site and sought more time to vacate.

"Where are we supposed to go? We are not vagabonds. At least give us 24 hours," some residents were heard telling officials in videos from the spot.

The incident has highlighted the difficulties faced by tenants, many of them young professionals working in Gurugram's corporate sector, who said they were unaware of the sealing drive. Authorities, however, maintained that notices had already been served on the property owner.

More action planned

The enforcement campaign will continue across DLF Phases 1 to 5 against properties where violations have been identified and no court stay orders are in force.

Advertisement

Authorities warned that illegal PGs, guest houses, clinics, gyms, salons and other commercial establishments operating from residential premises could face similar demolition and sealing action in the coming days.