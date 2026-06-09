Major strategic shift: India may have deployed 12 nuclear warheads in peacetime. Why that matters

India may have quietly taken a significant step in its nuclear strategy.

In its annual report for 2026, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that India has deployed 12 nuclear warheads and may have begun mating a small number of warheads with their launch systems during peacetime. This marks a departure from a long-standing assumption about how India manages its nuclear arsenal.

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The finding is notable not because India's nuclear stockpile has grown modestly - from an estimated 180 warheads in 2025 to 190 in 2026 - but because it suggests a possible change in readiness and deployment practices.

What is the nuclear shift?

For decades, analysts have generally assumed that India keeps its nuclear warheads separated from missiles and other launch platforms during peacetime.

This arrangement reduces the risk of accidental launches and aligns with India's traditionally restrained nuclear posture.

SIPRI now says recent developments indicate India may be moving away from that model.

"It has long been assumed that India stores its nuclear warheads separately from its deployed launchers during peacetime," the institute states. "However, the country's recent moves towards placing missiles in canisters and conducting sea-based deterrence patrols suggest that India could be shifting in the direction of mating some of its warheads with their launchers in peacetime."

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In simple terms, SIPRI believes India may have started keeping a small number of nuclear warheads attached to missiles aboard a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) during operational patrols.

Why is this a big deal?

The significance lies in readiness.

A warhead stored separately from a missile requires additional steps before it can be launched. A warhead already mounted on a missile can potentially be used much faster.

If SIPRI's assessment is correct, India would be moving toward a more operationally ready sea-based nuclear deterrent.

The institute estimates that India has deployed 12 warheads, while another 178 remain in storage.

Is this linked to China?

Partly.

SIPRI says India's nuclear modernisation programme is focused on developing longer-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China. At the same time, the institute notes that India's strategic planning remains heavily influenced by its long-standing rivalry with Pakistan.

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"(India's nuclear) modernisation programme is increasingly focused on developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning also continues to be focused on India’s long-standing rivalry with Pakistan," the institute states.

In other words, India's nuclear planning is increasingly shaped by a two-front deterrence challenge involving both China and Pakistan.

China possesses around 600 nuclear warheads, making it the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal after the US and Russia.

And Pakistan is estimated to have around 170 nuclear warheads, a figure that remained unchanged in 2026.

What role do submarines play?

SIPRI highlights that India's newest SSBN, INS Aridhaman, can carry twice as many missile tubes as INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

The Arihant carries K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, while the Arighaat has tested the longer-range K-4 missile. India's fourth SSBN is expected to enter service in 2027.

The growth of this fleet strengthens India's sea-based nuclear deterrent and may explain why SIPRI believes some warheads are now being deployed during patrols.

According to the institute, India currently has around 152 nuclear-capable launchers. These include 88 land-based launchers, 48 air-based launchers, and 16 sea-based launchers.