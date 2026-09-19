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'Welcome baby girl': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce birth of second child

'Welcome baby girl': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce birth of second child

Interestingly, just a day before the latest announcement, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple along with Ranveer’s parents

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 8:11 PM IST
'Welcome baby girl': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce birth of second childDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter (Photo: IG/Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have embraced parenthood once again. The Bollywood couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, adding another member to their family nearly two years after the birth of their first daughter, Dua.

The couple shared the happy news on social media through a joint Instagram post. Rather than releasing a lengthy statement, Deepika and Ranveer kept the announcement brief, writing, “Welcome baby girl,” alongside an evil-eye emoji and the date of the arrival. The post was accompanied by a graphic featuring a baby footprint.

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The announcement was met with an outpouring of wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity. Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Sara Arjun, Anil Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were among those who congratulated the couple in the comments.

The arrival of their second daughter comes around two years after Deepika and Ranveer became parents for the first time. Their elder daughter, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024. The couple had similarly announced her arrival with a simple “Welcome baby girl” message.

Deepika and Ranveer had publicly announced their second pregnancy in April 2026. Throughout the pregnancy, the actors largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, although they occasionally shared glimpses of this phase with their followers.

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Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Dua’s second birthday with family photographs. They had also recently shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot, giving fans a glimpse into their journey towards welcoming their second child.

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Interestingly, just a day before the latest announcement, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple along with Ranveer’s parents. The visit attracted attention because the couple had made a similar trip to the temple on September 6, 2024, shortly before Dua’s birth. Ranveer had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja a day before the Siddhivinayak visit this year.

Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship began after they worked together on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, the two tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding featured ceremonies representing both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 8:11 PM IST
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