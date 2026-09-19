High prices not a downer: iPhone 18 Pro series demand surges in India despite premium tag

Driven by Brand Loyalty and Enthusiasts

The surge in demand is predominantly driven by Apple’s core demographic in urban centres: enthusiasts eager to secure the latest hardware at launch regardless of cost. Speaking to Business Today on the early trajectory of the line-up, Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, highlighted the strong initial uptick across retail channels:

"From our early store checks, the demand is up in double digits, from 15-28%. This is due to early upgrade enthusiasts who are loyalists and have been waiting to upgrade to the Pro series".

Demand Holds Strong Ahead of Festive Season

As India approaches its key festive shopping period, higher price tags might typically be expected to slow down sales. However, as evident, demand for Apple's Pro lineup remains largely unaffected.

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This resilience is heavily supported by flexible financing and EMI schemes. Although exact financing figures for the latest launch are yet to be finalised, market trends show that a vast majority of Indian consumers rely on consumer loans to purchase iPhones. Pathak added that normally in their research, approximately 66% of Apple sales in India are EMI-based.

Addressing whether price hikes could hinder momentum as festive buying accelerates and additional hardware releases near, Pathak explained:

"Higher price, at least for Pro, is not impacting sales. Apple iPhone demand is largely in-elastic, and even our consumer research supports that. For Duo, it might, and is likely to bring the grey market into the picture," he added.

Burgundy is the new Orange

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Consumer preferences during this initial window also show a clear trend towards hero colour and higher storage tiers. Apple's new hero shade, Burgundy, has quickly emerged as the standout choice among early adopters, alongside higher storage configurations.

"Burgundy colour is in demand, and demand for higher storage is there. Early feedback is positive, though we'll need to monitor performance over a longer window once the initial launch hype stabilises," Pathak noted.

This enthusiasm highlights a broader shift in Indian consumer behaviour, with buyers opting for premium smartphones increasingly leaning toward top-spec variants rather than base models, viewing higher storage configurations as a long-term investment.

Ultimately, strong brand loyalty combined with accessible financing options ensures that demand for the Pro series remains robust, proving that for Apple's flagship tier, higher prices are far from a downer.