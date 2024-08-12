Mamata Banerjee on doctor's rape-murder probe: If Kolkata Police can't crack case by Sunday...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She said that the case will be transferred to the CBI if the Kolkata Police cannot crack the case by Sunday.

Related Articles

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the medical college, was found on Friday morning. The police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

"We have deployed a dog squad, video department, and forensic department to investigate the matter. If Kolkata Police is unable to solve the case by Sunday, we will transfer it to CBI," she said after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

Banerjee also said that once she got to know of the horrid incident, she directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the case.

"The day I got to know about the incident from Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him it is a sad incident and immediate action should be taken and a fast-track court should also be set up immediately," Banerjee said.

She also said that the victim's parents claimed that some people from inside the hospital were also involved in the crime. Banerjee said that the principal, Head of Department, Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) and the ASP have been removed.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh, principal of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, resigned from his post and government services on Monday morning.

Hospital services have been impacted across the state on Monday as junior doctors, interns and postgraduate trainees continued their protests demanding justice for the victim for the fourth straight day.

Over the past 3 days, junior doctors were covering emergency duties but on Monday, they ceased all responsibilities. The state government cancelled the leave of all senior doctors to handle the heavy influx of patients in the outpatient department on Monday.

"Our senior doctors are on duty, and we hope they will handle the patient influx. They have been instructed to work until the situation stabilises," an official told PTI.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA)has called for a nationwide strike to demand justice for the tragic death of the 31-year-old resident doctor. FORDA said that during the strike, elective surgeries will be affected and only Emergency Services will remain functional.