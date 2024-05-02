Manish Sisodia moves to Delhi HC for bail in excise policy case, hearing tomorrow

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has now moved to the Delhi High Court for bail. This comes two days after a special court denied him bail in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

His plea was presented by advocate Rajat Bharadwaj before a bench of justices Manmohan and Manmeet PS Arora. The Delhi HC has agreed to list the same on Friday, April 3.

Related Articles

"Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow," the bench said.

Earlier, the Special Judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, had denied the bail, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail.

The CBI and the ED had stated that irregularities were committed when changing the Delhi Excise Policy, and that undue advantages were granted to license holders, that licensing fees were waived off or decreased, and that licences were extended without the consent of the appropriate authorities.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia last year on February 26 for his alleged in the scam. Later, on March 9, 2023, the enforcement directorate arrested him in a money-laundering case that was a part of the CBI FIR.

On February 28,2023, the former deputy CM resigned from the Delhi cabinet.