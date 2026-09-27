Mehli Mistry steps down from Tata Medical Centre Trust board, marks 6th exit from group entities

“I would like to inform you that my term ends as a Trustee of Tata Medical Centre on 30th September, 2026. I do not wish to stand for re-election and would request that this mail, not to renew my term, is kept on record,” Mistry wrote.

The communication was also marked to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, along with trustees Vijay Singh, Darius J. Khambata, Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata.

The Kolkata-based Tata Medical Centre Trust operates a 436-bed, non-profit tertiary cancer hospital that offers affordable oncological care, screening, early detection, and rehabilitation services.

This departure marks Mistry’s sixth exit from Tata-linked organizations. His retreat began in October 2025 after his reappointment as a trustee to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust was not approved.

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Although he had initially filed a pre-emptive caveat before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking a hearing prior to trustee list revisions, Mistry later withdrew, stating he wished to ensure the trusts were not embroiled in controversy.

Subsequent exits followed the execution of Ratan Tata’s will, leading Mistry to step down as trustee of both the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation. In July 2026, he resigned as a director of RNT Associates Private Limited — an investment firm established by Ratan Tata managing personal holdings valued at over ₹1,000 crore.

With his tenure at the Tata Medical Centre Trust set to conclude on September 30, Mistry's remaining primary association with the philanthropic ecosystem continues through the Tata Education and Development Trust.