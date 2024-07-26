'Meri BMW, Mercedes gayi': Gurugram Sector-57 man shares video of luxury cars submerged after deluge

Gurugram on Thursday witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to consequent waterlogging and flooding in parts of the city. A Gurugram resident took to Instagram to post videos of his partially submerged cars -- including BMW, Mercedes and an i20.

He questioned the Gurugram authorities, asking whether he pays his bills and taxes for such poor infrastructure and the lack of response from authorities. "This ain't Mumbai or Bangalore, welcome to the metro city of India, Gurugram/Gurgaon," the user said.

"I pay my taxes, I pay all bills to wake up one day to see my house, my BMW, Mercedes, i20 stranded and gone," he wrote.

Adding that he felt "so broken" by this, he said that no authorities or officials have yet shown up to fix the situation. He said that he tried to call a crane service but to no avail.

"No crane would show up to even enter this deep of water, I tried that," the user, who goes by @gajodharsinghcool on Instagram, said. Instagram users empathised with his plight, leading to much outrage against the poor infrastructure in Gurugram.

"Such a shame. And the government wants people to happily pay heavy taxes just to get flooded. Absolute joke," a user wrote. "The fact that he is trying to be calm and handle the situation professionally... mad respect," another user said.

A user tagged Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and wrote: "Are these the conditions we should be living in despite this being such an advanced city? If anything this is unacceptable! The drainage system is non-existent and that's one of the basic things here... not just that, the roads have such rough patches and all these things despite the tax being paid."

Some others said that this situation is not only prevalent Gurugram but also prevalent in other places.

"This ain't about where you live, it's across India. They're good at chasing votes and collecting taxes, but when it comes to actually doing their job, they're MIA. That's how governance is in India," yet another user commented.

Yet another user had some safety advice that the aggrieved Gurugram resident, or any other person whose car has been submerged in rainwater, could use.

"Don't start the car even if the water is gone wait for 3-5 days till the water is dry totally open all the windows and every thing but don't start the car," the user noted.