Delhi Rains: IMD issues yellow alert till July 26-27, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Delhiites on Friday morning woke up to heavy rainfall, a much needed respite from the persistently humid weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for Delhi from July 26 to July 27, predicting generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms.

After heavy rains on Friday morning, parts of the national capital such as Bhikaji Cama Place, Motibagh Ring Road, Parliament Street and Ashoka Road, reported heavy waterlogging which caused traffic jams. As of 6:30 am on Friday, Delhi University area received 89.5 mm and the IGNOU area received 34.5 mm of rainfall.

#WATCH | Delhi: The city faced traffic jams and waterlogging in various areas after heavy rains this morning.



(Visuals from Ashoka Road)

Slow traffic movement was also reported as a thick blanket of clouds covered Delhi and adjoining areas, leading to reduced visibility in some pockets of the national capital. Given the heavy rain showers, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory.

VIDEO | #Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rainfall. The IMD has predicted more rains for today. Visuals from Parliament Street area.#WeatherUpdate #DelhiRains



VIDEO | #Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rainfall. The IMD has predicted more rains for today. Visuals from Parliament Street area.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall in #Delhi triggers waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from Mother Teresa Crescent.#WeatherUpdate #DelhiRains



VIDEO | Heavy rainfall in #Delhi triggers waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from Mother Teresa Crescent.

It asked commuters to avoid the Ch. Fateh Singh Marg, Vandematram Marg Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover, and the area near Minto Bridge. The Delhi Traffic Police has said that the vehicular traffic coming from Connaught Police to Minto Road has been diverted on Outer Circle Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road towards Turkman Gate/Kamla Market via Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

Traffic coming from R/A Kamla Market on Minto Road has been diverted on DDU Marg towards Connaught Place via Ranjeet Singh Flyover. "General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections," the advisory said.

Furthermore, the weather office also said that light rainfall/drizzle is likely to occur in parts of Delhi such as Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and IGNOU.

Light to moderate rainfall is also very likely to prevail in areas such Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden, Patel Nagar, and Burari. Parts of NCR such as Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ballabhgarh are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on Friday.

Moreover, the weather department further predicted generally cloudy sky and light rains on July 28 and 29. For July 30 and 31, the IMD said that the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thunderstorm.