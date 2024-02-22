‘Might not get another chance to share a meal…’: Farmer’s final words before dying in Haryana border clash

A 22-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, lost his life during a clash with police on the Punjab-Haryana border amid the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Wednesday. Hailing from Bathinda, Punjab, the deceased joined the protest at the Khanauri border on February 13.

On the day of the incident, Singh had prepared breakfast for himself and other farmers at the protest site, farmers told India Today. He resided in Baloke village and is survived by two sisters, a grandmother and his father.

He said that they "might not get another chance to share a meal or sit together".

Singh was also involved in animal husbandry, owning approximately 3 acres of land and some livestock.

Singh, whose father is afflicted with a mental illness and was the primary breadwinner for the family, arrived in Khanauri on February 13. Previously employed in the kitchen, he aspired to fulfill his next objective of arranging the marriage for his younger sister. His elder sister is already married.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over Singh's death. Haryana Police, however, has not confirmed the death, stating that 12 of its officials were severely injured during the clash at Khanauri border.

In Khanauri, situated near the Haryana-Punjab border in Sangrur district, approximately 12 police personnel from Haryana were injured during an attack involving lathis and stones. The farmers alleged that the Haryana Police used rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

At the Khanauri and Shambhu borders, thousands of farmers continue their protest with tractor-trolleys and trucks, advocating for their demands, which include a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the waiver of farm debt.

