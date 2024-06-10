Modi Cabinet 3.0: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy gets charge of Heavy Industries and Steel ministries

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy who took oath as Union Minister yesterday has been appointed as Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel on Monday.

During the swearing-in ceremony, HDK said, “I first thank Modi ji and the people of Karnataka. The people of Karnataka blessed the BJP and JD(S) alliance. I got an opportunity to serve the country. For me, working for the welfare of Karnataka and the whole country is important. Which portfolio I am getting is not important… (what is important is) if I am able to meet the expectations of the people of Karnataka through my work as a Union Minister."

Related Articles

This is the first time Kumaraswamy will be a Central government minister.

H D Kumaraswamy was the former Chief Minister of Karnataka elected from Mandya in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy is also the son of Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy won from Karnataka’s Mandya constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was contesting against the Venkataramane Gowda (Congress) and won by a margin of 2,84,620 votes.

Kumaraswamy is also the only leader in Karnataka who has allied with both the BJP and the Congress to become the CM. Being the eighth member of the Deve Gowda family in active politics, Kumaraswamy was initially a film producer and distributor under the Channambika Films banner

