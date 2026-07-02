Modi calls Takaichi his 'younger sister'; Japan PM responds: 'We are on the same page and...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, who is in India, on Thursday pledged to deepen defence, maritime, economic and energy cooperation. Both leaders described the India-Japan partnership as a relationship built on trust amid growing global uncertainty.

Welcoming Takaichi on her first visit to India for the India-Japan Annual Summit, Modi called the Japanese leader his "younger sister" and said the two countries were opening "a new chapter" in their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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'Mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset'

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India on her first visit for the India-Japan Annual Summit," Modi said.

Referring to his remarks at the recent G7 Summit, he added: "Just a few days ago at the G7 Summit, I remarked that in today's climate of global turbulence, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset; I am proud that the India-Japan partnership fully lives up to this standard."

Modi said Japan had played "a pivotal role in India's growth story" over the past few decades across sectors ranging from automobiles to electronics.

He also described Takaichi as "Japan's first female Prime Minister and a visionary, popular leader" and noted that she comes from Nara Prefecture, which shares a Buddhist heritage with India.

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'Brother and sister'

Responding to Modi's remarks, Takaichi said the two leaders had agreed to develop the bilateral relationship as "brother and sister."

"You called me a beautiful younger sister, Prime Minister Modi, but at the small meeting before the big meeting, we confirmed that we are on the same page and will develop this relationship as brother and sister," she said.

She said Japan and India must leverage their respective strengths "to become stronger and more prosperous together" as global affairs remain in flux.

Focus on defence, maritime security

Takaichi said the two leaders agreed to deepen strategic cooperation, noting that Japan's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision and India's MAHASAGAR initiative shared common objectives.

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"Thus, we agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation between Japan and India to achieve such common goals. Expansion of maritime security cooperation is especially important for regional peace and stability," she said.

She announced that a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer and an Indian Navy vessel are planning to conduct a joint exercise.

The two sides will also expand exercises in the Indian Ocean, promote naval maintenance, repair and overhaul cooperation, and strengthen defence equipment collaboration under the Make in India initiative.

To advance these efforts, Takaichi said she had directed officials to hold the next India-Japan 2+2 dialogue before the end of the year.

Economic security, energy cooperation

The Japanese Prime Minister said both countries also agreed to deepen cooperation on economic security and resilient supply chains, particularly for critical minerals.

She said a joint public-private document had been released to promote concrete action under Japan's Power Asia initiative, including launching a bilateral dialogue to strengthen India's petroleum stockpiling system.

Japan, she added, also supports India's membership of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

On energy transition, Takaichi referred to India's goal of setting up 1,000 biogas plants using cattle waste through cooperatives.

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The summit marked Takaichi's first visit to India as Prime Minister and saw both countries outline a broader agenda covering strategic, economic, and energy cooperation amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.

