Odisha, Chhattisgarh under sharpest rainfall threat

Odisha and Chhattisgarh are at the centre of the most intense rainfall forecast. The IMD has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on August 31, while Chhattisgarh is likely to see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 31 and September 1.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during August 31-September 1. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain vulnerable to heavy to very heavy rainfall during August 31-September 5.

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The weather system driving the spell includes a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Odisha and the northwest Bay of Bengal, which persisted over the region on August 31.

The IMD has also warned that heavy rain accompanied by strong winds could damage standing crops, plantations and horticulture, while vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, walls and roads could face localised damage.

September 1: Rainfall expands across central & eastern India

Chhattisgarh remains under the highest rainfall threat, with heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy rainfall forecast. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

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Heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, West Bengal and Sikkim and West Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several areas, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

September 2: Delhi-NCR enters a wetter phase

Rainfall activity is expected to spread further northwest on September 2. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with several parts of eastern and central India.

East Madhya Pradesh could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh are also expected to experience heavy rain. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

September 3-4: Central India sees another intense spell

On September 3, the focus of heavy rainfall shifts further towards central India. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, while heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and parts of the Northeast.

On September 4, Madhya Pradesh remains under a heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast. Heavy rain is also likely over Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and parts of the Northeast.

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Delhi-NCR: Rain activity to increase in early September

For Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the IMD expects isolated to scattered rainfall during August 31-September 2, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during September 3-5.

The department has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi-NCR and Punjab during September 2-5. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 1-2.

The forecast comes after heavy rain was already recorded in parts of the region. IMD data showed Kalka in Haryana recorded 21 cm of rain between 8:30 am on August 30 and 8:30 am on August 31.

Uttar Pradesh faces prolonged rainfall spell

Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain wet well into September. East Uttar Pradesh is forecast to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during September 1-6, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected during September 2-6.

West Uttar Pradesh is expected to see isolated to scattered rainfall during August 31-September 6, with heavy rainfall possible during September 1-6.

The IMD has also warned of isolated very heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh during August 31-September 1, along with thunderstorms and lightning over eastern and western parts of the state during August 31-September 1.

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Northeast remains wet through September 6

The rainfall spell will also persist across the Northeast. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 31-September 6.

Arunachal Pradesh could receive heavy rainfall during September 1-3 and September 5-6, while Assam and Meghalaya are forecast to see heavy rainfall during September 1-6.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could see heavy rainfall during September 2-5, with very heavy rainfall possible over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya on August 31 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 31-September 1.

West coast and southern India

The Konkan and Goa region is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout August 31-September 6.

Coastal Karnataka is also likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the same period.

Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep are expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during September 2-4, with additional rainfall activity forecast on August 31-September 1 and September 5-6.

Several southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during August 31-September 6.