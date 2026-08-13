Bollywood turns to 'real-life Singham' Tukaram Mundhe for healthier food on sets? Details here

READ ALSO: Licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets suspended in Maharashtra over food safety, hygiene violations

FWICE Flags Unhygienic Food on Film Sets

"For several years, FWICE has been receiving numerous complaints from its affiliated unions and members regarding the pathetic, unhygienic and substandard quality of food being served by several film, television and digital content producers during shootings," FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey wrote in the letter.

"The meals supplied at shooting locations are often stale, poorly cooked, nutritionally inadequate and prepared in unhygienic conditions. Such food poses a serious risk to the health and safety of our members, who are required to work continuously for long hours under physically demanding conditions."

Crew members face poor dining facilities

Advertisement

FWICE also highlighted the lack of basic dining infrastructure at several shooting locations in Film City, Goregaon and other production hubs around Mumbai.

According to the federation, workers are often forced to eat in open areas exposed to dust, heat and rain. Several locations reportedly lack designated dining spaces, adequate seating, clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities.

“At several shooting locations, workers are compelled to have their lunch or dinner in open areas exposed to dust, heat, rain and unhygienic surroundings,” the letter stated. “Such conditions are wholly unacceptable and fall far below the standards expected at any organised workplace.”

While lead actors, directors and heads of departments are generally provided meals through private vanity vans or specialised caterers, the FWICE said daily-wage technicians, spot boys, lightmen, setting workers and background artists largely depend on bulk production catering.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mumbai food safety crackdown: IIT-Bombay canteens shut, 5 clubs lose licences after FDA finds major hygiene lapses

FWICE seeks FDA intervention

The federation requested the FDA to carry out unannounced inspections of Mumbai’s major production floors and examine food storage, preparation units and catering arrangements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The federation stressed that despite repeatedly flagging the issue with the Labour Department and other regulators, no effective action has followed. FWICE said crew members continue to be denied basic human dignity on set.

"Despite repeatedly bringing these issues to the notice of the Labour Department and other concerned government authorities, regrettably, no effective action has been taken," the letter noted. "Consequently, scores of workers, technicians and artists continue to suffer and remain deprived of their basic right to safe, hygienic and wholesome food while at their workplace."

Tukaram Mundhe: The 'New Singham of Mumbai'?

The petition arrives as FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe ramps up a statewide food-safety crackdown that has targeted hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, dhabas and canteens alike.

Between May 25 and July 31, the department inspected 3,137 food establishments, issued 764 improvement notices and suspended 165 licences after seizing or destroying unsafe food products worth ₹55.72 crore; the drive included high-profile action against five elite Mumbai clubs—Cricket Club of India (CCI), Willingdon Sports Club, MIG Cricket Club, RK Juhu Gymkhana and Aparna Juhu Gymkhana—along with other nightlife venues.

Advertisement

In a separate three-day drive from August 4 to 6, FDA teams carried out 31 raids and inspected 63 hotels, restaurants, bars and dhabas across Maharashtra, including IIT Bombay canteens and other eateries in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.