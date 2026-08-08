Mumbai food safety crackdown: IIT-Bombay canteens shut, 5 clubs lose licences after FDA finds major hygiene lapses

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IIT-B hostel canteens shut

The FDA said it acted after receiving a complaint about the two hostel messes at IIT-B. During the inspection, officials found that both establishments lacked the mandatory food licence or registration required under law.

"Pursuant to the complaint received by the office, two hostel messes at IIT Bombay, Powai were investigated. Two places were found not to have valid food licence/registration binding under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Therefore, they were instructed to close the food business," the FDA said.

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Licence suspended in Dadar

At Eat Nino in Dadar, inspectors found insect infestation, poor personal hygiene among food handlers, inadequate cleaning and disinfection, failure to carry out mandatory testing of food and drinking water, absence of FOSTAC training and medical records, and non-implementation of Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Hygiene Practices. The FDA said the outlet's licence was suspended for violations of food safety rules.

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Wider inspection drive

The action forms part of a special inspection drive carried out on July 27, 2026, in Greater Mumbai. Seven food establishments, including clubs, canteens and restaurants, were inspected. Of these, licences of five establishments were suspended, one establishment was issued a notice to cease operations, and another received an improvement notice.

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The five clubs whose food licences were suspended are The Cricket Club of India Ltd, RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, and The Willingdon Sports Club.

According to the FDA, inspectors found repeated lapses in hygiene, food handling, storage, pest control and documentation. At The Cricket Club of India Ltd, officials reported cockroach and fly infestation, mouldy vegetables, expired food items, dripping condensation in cold rooms, clogged drains and lack of inventory controls. RK Juhu Gymkhana was cited for poor drainage, deteriorating walls and ceilings, improper storage temperatures and poor hygiene practices by food handlers.

The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana was cited for rusted equipment, insect infestation, poor segregation of raw and cooked food, and lack of food safety audits. At The Willingdon Sports Club, inspectors found damaged ceilings, unclean floors, inadequate temperature monitoring, outdated food and water testing reports, and poor drain maintenance. At MIG Cricket Club, the FDA said an unauthorised entity, M/s Nebula Catering Services, was operating without a valid FSSAI licence, alongside pest infestation, poor food segregation and missing medical and vaccination records for food handlers.

The FDA said the affected establishments must correct the deficiencies and comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act before operations can resume or licences are restored.