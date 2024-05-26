Mumbai to face 5% water cut from May 30, 10% from June 5 as lake levels fall

Mumbai is facing a major water shortage, with its reservoirs remaining with only 10 percent of usable water stock. To sustain the remaining supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Saturday that the city will experience a 5 percent water cut starting May 30. This measure will escalate to a 10 percent cut from June 5 to ensure the water supply lasts as long as possible.

The supply cut will also impact water supplied to the Thane Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation. As of May 25, the dams supplying water to Mumbai held 1,40,202 million liters, which is only 9.69 percent of the annual requirement of 14,47,363 million liters.

Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani had earlier assured that the city's water stock could last until July 31. The BMC is closely monitoring water levels and managing the daily supply to maximize the current reserves, the Economic Times reported.

According to BMC, the water cuts will remain until sufficient rainfall replenishes the reservoirs. The administration has urged citizens to use water judiciously, it has also recommended measures such as washing clothes in machines and avoiding showers to be avoided. Restaurants are advised to serve water only upon request.

The fall in water stock is partly due to lower-than-expected rainfall in October 2023, resulting in 5.64 percent less stock compared to previous years. Additional water will be sourced from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams to maintain supply.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an on-schedule monsoon this year.

Southwest monsoon has already arrived in the Andaman Islands and will reach Kerala by May 31. Mumbaikars can expect the monsoons to arrive between June 10 and 11, the director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said.