Nana Patekar dies at 75: PM Modi pays tribute. Bollywood mourns ‘end of an era’

PM Modi remembers his versatility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Nana Patekar’s death in a post on X. He described the actor as a performer with an “intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence.”
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“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had,” PM Modi wrote. He added that Patekar brought “remarkable versatility and creativity” to every role and created characters that would be remembered for generations.
The Prime Minister also praised the actor’s frank and forthright views, saying that Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was “immense” and that his passing had left “a deep void.”
Rajnath Singh calls him an institution
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Nana Patekar’s death an “irreparable loss to Indian cinema.” In his tribute, Singh recalled the actor’s ability to move effortlessly between comedy and serious, intense roles.
“He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable,” Singh wrote on X.
He further said, “Nana Patekar was not merely an actor; he was an institution in himself.” Singh offered condolences to Patekar’s family, friends and countless admirers.
Jr NTR praises his honesty
Actor Jr NTR also paid tribute to Patekar, remembering him as “one of Indian cinema’s finest actors.”
“Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir,” Jr NTR wrote. “There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen.”
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The Telugu star added that Patekar’s contribution would be remembered for generations and concluded his message with “Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”
Akshay Kumar: ‘End of an era’
Akshay Kumar expressed disbelief and sadness over the veteran actor’s death. He said Patekar was one of the rare performers who never needed exaggerated gestures to command attention.
“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing,” Akshay wrote. “He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance, he was completely his own.”
Akshay’s tribute described Patekar’s passing as the end of an era in Indian cinema.
Suniel Shetty, Tukaram Mundhe remember him
Actor Suniel Shetty, who worked with Patekar in Tum Milo Toh Sahi, also joined the tributes. Shetty had earlier described him as “a great actor and a great human being,” a line that resurfaced after the news of his death.
Former civil servant Tukaram Mundhe, who shared a close bond with Patekar, said, “We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.” In another emotional message, Mundhe wrote that he had lost “not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend.”
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Patekar’s death marks the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive voices and performers. His work across films, theatre and social initiatives is expected to remain part of the country’s cultural memory for years to come.