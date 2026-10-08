Nana Patekar dies at 75: PM Modi pays tribute. Bollywood mourns ‘end of an era’

PM Modi remembers his versatility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Nana Patekar’s death in a post on X. He described the actor as a performer with an “intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence.”

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“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had,” PM Modi wrote. He added that Patekar brought “remarkable versatility and creativity” to every role and created characters that would be remembered for generations.

The Prime Minister also praised the actor’s frank and forthright views, saying that Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was “immense” and that his passing had left “a deep void.”

Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

Rajnath Singh calls him an institution

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Nana Patekar’s death an “irreparable loss to Indian cinema.” In his tribute, Singh recalled the actor’s ability to move effortlessly between comedy and serious, intense roles.

“He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable,” Singh wrote on X.

He further said, “Nana Patekar was not merely an actor; he was an institution in himself.” Singh offered condolences to Patekar’s family, friends and countless admirers.

The passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. Few actors possessed his extraordinary versatility and intensity. He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar, and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable. His voice, presence and ability to inhabit completely different worlds made him truly unique. Nana Patekar was not merely an actor; he was an institution in himself. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2026

Jr NTR praises his honesty

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Actor Jr NTR also paid tribute to Patekar, remembering him as “one of Indian cinema’s finest actors.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir,” Jr NTR wrote. “There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen.”

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The Telugu star added that Patekar’s contribution would be remembered for generations and concluded his message with “Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar: ‘End of an era’

Akshay Kumar expressed disbelief and sadness over the veteran actor’s death. He said Patekar was one of the rare performers who never needed exaggerated gestures to command attention.

“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing,” Akshay wrote. “He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance, he was completely his own.”

Akshay’s tribute described Patekar’s passing as the end of an era in Indian cinema.

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 Advertisement October 8, 2026

Suniel Shetty, Tukaram Mundhe remember him

Actor Suniel Shetty, who worked with Patekar in Tum Milo Toh Sahi, also joined the tributes. Shetty had earlier described him as “a great actor and a great human being,” a line that resurfaced after the news of his death.

Former civil servant Tukaram Mundhe, who shared a close bond with Patekar, said, “We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.” In another emotional message, Mundhe wrote that he had lost “not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend.”

Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend , someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: “Love you, Bala.” Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life. Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered. Advertisement October 8, 2026

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Patekar’s death marks the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive voices and performers. His work across films, theatre and social initiatives is expected to remain part of the country’s cultural memory for years to come.