Siemens Energy, Hitachi India, GE Vernova: Elara sees Rs 15 lk cr opportunity; check fresh targets

Power demand, renewable projects to support investment

Citing the Central Electricity Authority, Elara said India’s power demand could record a compound annual growth rate of more than 5 per cent during FY27-FY36, driven by industrialisation, electrification and emerging demand from data centres, electric vehicles and green hydrogen.

The brokerage estimates data-centre investment of about Rs 2.7 lakh crore by FY30, battery energy storage deployment of around Rs 0.8 lakh crore through FY36 and a transmission opportunity of nearly Rs 15 lakh crore by FY36. The transmission estimate includes domestic projects, Brahmaputra hydroelectric power evacuation and international high-voltage direct current projects.

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These investments are expected to increase demand for transformers, switchgear, power conversion systems and grid-stability equipment. Competitive bidding awards slowed in FY26 because of land and right-of-way constraints, concerns over project readiness, limited high-voltage equipment capacity and extended manufacturing and testing timelines.

Elara said these bottlenecks were easing as projects secured clearances and industry capacity additions improved the availability of extra-high-voltage transformers and other critical equipment.



Exports offer another growth avenue

Global grid investment could reach about $606 billion by CY29, supported by renewables, ageing infrastructure, electrification, data centres and grid modernisation. Elara said Indian transformer manufacturers could benefit from competitive costs, an established power-equipment ecosystem and expanding capability in the 400-765 kV segment.

Greater global qualification could help companies expand across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Overseas qualifications, repeat orders and a rising export contribution will be key factors to monitor.

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Elara initiated coverage on GE Vernova T&D India with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 5,547, making it its top pick. It assigned Siemens Energy India Ltd an 'accumulate' rating with a target of Rs 3,699 and Hitachi Energy India Ltd a 'sell' rating with a target of Rs 29,190. It cited delays in HVDC orders, weaker export demand and parent-company order flows, and slower capacity expansion as key risks.