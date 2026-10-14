Salary hikes at 9.1%, inflation still bites: Are employees actually getting richer in 2027?

What does a 9.1% salary hike really mean?

Consider an employee earning ₹10 lakh annually. A 9.1% increment would increase the annual salary to ₹10.91 lakh, translating into an additional ₹91,000 before taxes and other deductions.

However, the employee may not receive the entire increase as additional take-home pay. Income tax, provident fund contributions and changes in the salary structure can affect the amount credited to the bank account.

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The actual benefit also depends on how household expenses change over the year. If rent, groceries, school fees, healthcare and transport become more expensive, a significant portion of the increment could be absorbed by higher living costs.

Consequently, employees may see a higher salary on paper without experiencing an equivalent improvement in their day-to-day finances.

Why real wage growth matters

Nominal salary growth measures the increase in an employee’s earnings in rupee terms, while real wage growth adjusts that increase for inflation.

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For instance, if a salary rises by 9% while the cost of living increases by 4%, the employee’s purchasing power improves by approximately 5% before accounting for taxes and other changes. The precise real increase depends on the inflation rate and the calculation method used.

Aon’s projections suggest that real wage growth could improve in 2027. Nevertheless, the benefit will vary across households because inflation affects spending patterns differently. Families with higher expenditure on housing, education or healthcare may experience a different outcome from those whose expenses rise more slowly.

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CTC is not the same as take-home pay

Another important distinction is between the cost to company (CTC) and the amount an employee receives after deductions.

CTC may include employer provident fund contributions, gratuity provisions, insurance and variable compensation. An increase in CTC does not necessarily result in an equivalent rise in monthly take-home pay.

Employees should therefore evaluate increments by comparing their revised monthly net salary, annual tax liability and expected expenses rather than relying exclusively on the percentage hike announced by their employer.

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How employees can protect their purchasing power

Financial planning becomes particularly important when salary increases are modest relative to individual expenses. Employees can assess their budgets, prioritise emergency savings, review recurring subscriptions and avoid allowing discretionary spending to rise automatically with income.

The broader takeaway is that a salary increment is only one measure of financial progress. While India Inc’s projected 9.1% increase signals relatively stable compensation budgets, the real test for employees will be how much of that additional income remains after taxes, inflation and essential expenses.