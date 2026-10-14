Jio Platforms IPO: RHP filing likely today; Reliance set for primary market return after 20 years

The IPO is expected to have a 10 per cent allocation reserved for eligible shareholders of its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Investors holding at least one RIL share as of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, are expected to qualify for the shareholders' quota. However, investors purchasing RIL shares on the RHP filing date or later may not be eligible.

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At the reported valuation and issue size, Jio Platforms is set to become India's largest-ever IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which raised Rs 28,700 crore in 2024. At a valuation of Rs 10.4 lakh crore, Jio Platforms would become India's fourth-largest listed company by market capitalisation, behind its parent, Reliance Industries; its telecom rival, Bharti Airtel Ltd; and banking major HDFC Bank Ltd.

Jio Platforms was last commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 210–220 per share, suggesting a potential upside of around 20 per cent over the upper end of the reported price band. The GMP has been inching higher despite volatility in the broader market. However, the grey market is unofficial, and the premium does not guarantee listing gains.

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The Jio Platforms IPO would mark the Reliance Industries Group's return to the primary market after nearly 20 years. Before Jio Platforms, the group's last IPO was that of Reliance Petroleum in April 2006, when it raised Rs 8,100 crore from investors. Jio Financial Services was listed directly on the stock exchanges following its demerger from Reliance Industries, while RIL's own IPO dates back to 1977.

