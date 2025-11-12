‘Natural Ozempic’ trend takes over US; expert notes India’s monopoly with 80% global share

In an age where wellness trends spread faster than facts, the humble isabgol — long a staple of Indian households — has suddenly become the latest global health obsession. Rebranded in the West as psyllium husk and hailed as a “natural Ozempic,” this age-old fiber supplement is enjoying a glossy new life on social media, where influencers and wellness brands tout it as a secret to weight loss and gut health.

But as investment banker Sarthak Ahuja points out, this is no newly discovered miracle — just a traditional Indian product reintroduced with slick Western marketing.

“The US market is going crazy about this one Indian product,” Ahuja said. “With 80% of the global produce coming from India, and our country exporting almost USD 400 million worth of isabgol to the world each year, the demand has skyrocketed.”

According to Ahuja, 90% of psyllium processing happens in Gujarat, where the husk is derived from the Plantago ovata plant. India’s dominance in production has positioned it as the undisputed global leader in the psyllium trade.

“The reason it’s in such high demand in the US is because fiber supplements have become the new form of gut health,” Ahuja explained. “People believe that since isabgol turns jelly-like and expands in their stomach, it keeps them feeling full longer — so they end up eating less. It’s perceived as a natural GLP-1 drug. It isn’t, but that’s the belief.”

While Ahuja is quick to clarify he isn’t a medical expert, he says this marketing narrative has dramatically lifted global demand. The US now accounts for nearly 70% of India’s psyllium exports, followed by Germany, Italy, and the UK.

The wellness boom

Ahuja notes that what was once a low-cost digestive aid is now being sold at a premium in new forms. “Powders and tablets were traditional formats, but the new trend is flavored drink pre-mixes — with brands adding prebiotics and flavorings to make it trendy and more palatable,” he said. “That allows them to charge a much higher price.”

Ahuja also highlighted how the West’s wellness economy has amplified this demand. “A California-based digital health startup raised $45 million in 2023 to scale an algorithm-driven fiber subscription business. They’re now serving over 150,000 monthly users across North America and Europe,” he said. “The trend is only getting stronger. Maybe it’s time I pull out that green-colored telephone brand carton from my pantry and try it again myself.”

Natural Ozempic

The comparison to Ozempic — a prescription drug originally used for Type 2 diabetes — comes from the belief that psyllium helps with satiety and appetite control. However, medical consultants clarify that while psyllium may help one feel fuller for longer, it does not mimic the hormonal mechanisms that make Ozempic effective for weight loss.

They explain that psyllium’s primary benefit is as a bulk-forming fiber, helping ease constipation, improve digestion, and regulate bowel movement. It can modestly aid in appetite control and cholesterol management, but calling it a “natural Ozempic” is an exaggeration unsupported by clinical evidence.

Ancient remedy, modern trend

For India, the global resurgence of isabgol is both an economic and cultural moment. The fiber has been a trusted household remedy for over 5,000 years, deeply rooted in Ayurveda and traditional medicine. The word isabgol itself comes from Persian, meaning “horse’s ear,” a reference to the shape of its seeds.

Today, this once-humble kitchen essential is at the center of a multimillion-dollar wellness movement in the West. Ironically, while global consumers are discovering it as a “new” superfood, Indian families have long relied on it for its simple digestive benefits.

As Ahuja summed up with a smile: “It’s fascinating — the same isabgol our parents used to take for constipation is now being sold in fancy jars at triple the price in Los Angeles. Sometimes, the world just catches up late to what India already knew.”