Nepal helicopter collision kills Indian national, injures New Zealand citizen of Indian origin

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the rotor blades of the two helicopters hit each other as they were approaching the helipad to land. The helicopters were operated by Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the two helicopters coming close to each other before their rotor blades collided.

DSP Nabinraj Budhathoki of the Solukhumbu District Police Office said the accident happened as both helicopters were landing at the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Pheriche helipad.

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Police had earlier said the deceased was a foreign national, but his identity and nationality had not been established at the time. The body was later taken to Lukla by helicopter.

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The other person injured in the collision was taken to a hospital by another helicopter for medical treatment.

Gyanendra Bhul, an information officer with the aviation authority, confirmed the collision and said officials were collecting more information about the incident.

Further details about what caused the collision are awaited.

Small helicopters are widely used in Nepal to carry tourists and mountaineers, move supplies and carry out emergency rescues.