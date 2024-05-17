Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Swati Maliwal assault case: 'Ye CM kya mahilaon ko suraksha dega'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its criticism of Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (May 17) on the Swati Maliwal assault case, questioning why the Chief Minister has been mute on the issue. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a news conference on the matter, claiming that Kejriwal was "shamelessly" approaching Lucknow with his Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting Maliwal.

"Kejriwal has not uttered a word about the attack since May 13. He speaks a lot about women's safety but has not say anything about the current issue. When the chief minister is at home, his personal assistant attacks the Rajya Sabha MP in his presence. He is sitting in his residence and is yet to speak about it. The next day, Sanjay Singh said that action will be taken. Where is the action taking place? He was in Lucknow with Bibhav Kumar without shame. There are no limits to shamelessness," Sitharaman attacked Kejriwal.

Calling out the safety for other women in the Aam Aaadmi Party, she pointed out what ex-AAP leader Madhu Bhaduri said on leaving AAP, "I am reading out her statement -Aam Aadmi Party has a mentality of a khap panchayat. There is no space for women. If the other women leaders have any self-respect, they will quit too."

Bibhav was seen accompanying the Delhi Chief Minister at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, where he met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadab. Kejriwal was also accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh during the visit.

Earlier this week, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, accused a member of Kejriwal's personal staff of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's official residence. On Thursday, she filed a formal complaint with the police in the matter.