NMDC's Panna mine unearths 27.29-carat diamond, second-largest discovery so far

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NMDC announces diamond discovery on X

NMDC announced the discovery through a post on X on September 15. The company wrote:

“A sparkling milestone for NMDC’s Diamond Mining Project, Panna. On 15 September 2026, DMP Panna recovered a remarkable 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond - the second-largest diamond ever produced by NMDC at Panna.”

The company further highlighted that the recovery comes shortly after it found a 13.16-carat gem-quality diamond in July 2026, calling the latest discovery another achievement for its Panna team.

A sparkling milestone for NMDC’s Diamond Mining Project, Panna.



On 15 September 2026, DMP Panna recovered a remarkable 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond — the second-largest diamond ever produced by NMDC at Panna.



Coming soon after the recovery of a 13.16-carat gem-quality… pic.twitter.com/9YNTZZ9Dpr — NMDC Limited (@nmdclimited) September 15, 2026

Diamond estimated at around ₹1 crore

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Based on its colour, carat weight and clarity (CCC), along with its S-shape, the 27.29-carat diamond has been initially estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore, according to NMDC.

However, the company said the final value will be determined through the prescribed evaluation and auction process. This means the initial estimate is not the final sale value of the stone.

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Panna mine's biggest diamond was 34.37 carats

The 27.29-carat recovery is second only to a 34.37-carat gem-quality diamond discovered by NMDC at Panna in 2010. That diamond was subsequently sold for Rs 3.2 crore, according to the company.

NMDC's Panna operations have produced around 6,000 carats of diamonds up to August in FY2027. The Panna Diamond Mining Project is one of NMDC's non-iron ore operations and is described by the company as India's only mechanised diamond mining project.