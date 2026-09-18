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NMDC's Panna mine unearths 27.29-carat diamond, second-largest discovery so far

NMDC's Panna mine unearths 27.29-carat diamond, second-largest discovery so far

Based on its colour, carat weight and clarity (CCC), along with its S-shape, the 27.29-carat diamond has been initially estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 3:35 AM IST
NMDC's Panna mine unearths 27.29-carat diamond, second-largest discovery so farNMDC Limited has recovered a 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond

State-owned mining company NMDC Limited has recovered a 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond from its Diamond Mining Project (DMP) in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, marking the second-largest diamond recovered from the Panna mine so far.

The diamond was recovered on September 15, 2026, from NMDC’s Panna operations. According to the company, the newly discovered stone is gem-quality and is expected to undergo the prescribed evaluation and auction process before its final value is determined.

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READ THIS: From daily wages to diamond riches: Rain uncovers ₹50 lakh diamond in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

NMDC announces diamond discovery on X

NMDC announced the discovery through a post on X on September 15. The company wrote:

“A sparkling milestone for NMDC’s Diamond Mining Project, Panna. On 15 September 2026, DMP Panna recovered a remarkable 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond - the second-largest diamond ever produced by NMDC at Panna.”

The company further highlighted that the recovery comes shortly after it found a 13.16-carat gem-quality diamond in July 2026, calling the latest discovery another achievement for its Panna team.

Diamond estimated at around ₹1 crore

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Based on its colour, carat weight and clarity (CCC), along with its S-shape, the 27.29-carat diamond has been initially estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore, according to NMDC.

However, the company said the final value will be determined through the prescribed evaluation and auction process. This means the initial estimate is not the final sale value of the stone.

ALSO READ: A Ganpati covered in 3.83 lakh diamonds: Why Hyderabad is talking about Lee-Chee Ka Raja

Panna mine's biggest diamond was 34.37 carats

The 27.29-carat recovery is second only to a 34.37-carat gem-quality diamond discovered by NMDC at Panna in 2010. That diamond was subsequently sold for Rs 3.2 crore, according to the company.

NMDC's Panna operations have produced around 6,000 carats of diamonds up to August in FY2027. The Panna Diamond Mining Project is one of NMDC's non-iron ore operations and is described by the company as India's only mechanised diamond mining project.

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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