'No petrol or LPG shortage in India': OMCs warn rumours triggering demand surge

India’s state-run oil marketing companies have issued public reassurances that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies across the country remain stable, urging citizens not to engage in panic buying amid rumours circulating online.

In a statement on X (formally twitter), Indian Oil Corporation said fuel and cooking gas supplies across its nationwide network are being maintained without disruption. The company emphasised that all its retail outlets are operational and LPG distribution continues normally.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Supply of petrol, diesel and LPG across the IndianOil network in India remains stable and adequately maintained,” the company said, adding that its entire supply chain — from refineries and depots to last-mile delivery — is functioning efficiently.

Please do not be misled by rumours. Fuel supplies remain normal, and there is no shortage.

Avoid storing or transporting petrol/diesel in bottles, drums, or loose containers, as this poses serious fire hazards.

Always refuel directly into your vehicle at authorized fuel stations,… pic.twitter.com/c4cf5PyGjl — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 26, 2026

The company urged consumers to rely only on official updates and avoid unnecessary stocking of fuel or cooking gas. “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns,” it said.

Advertisement

Similar assurances were issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which said fuel supplies across the country remain normal and fully available.

The company warned customers against storing petrol or diesel in bottles, drums or loose containers, describing the practice as unsafe and a serious fire hazard. It advised consumers to refuel only at authorised fuel stations and follow prescribed safety norms.

BPCL also detailed steps taken to strengthen LPG availability. The company said domestic refinery production has risen by 40%, increasing daily LPG output to about 50 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), which now meets more than 60% of India’s total daily requirement of roughly 80 TMT.

Fuel supplies across the country remain normal and fully available, and there is no shortage. We urge everyone not to be misled by rumours or misinformation and to continue with regular refuelling patterns.



Storing or transporting petrol and diesel in bottles, drums or loose… pic.twitter.com/4iN0RJfdD5 — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 26, 2026

With higher domestic production, the country’s net daily LPG import requirement has dropped to around 30 TMT. Additionally, about 800 TMT of LPG cargoes are already secured and en route from global suppliers, scheduled to arrive at 22 LPG import terminals across the country. This inventory is expected to provide nearly a month of firm supply.

Advertisement

Oil companies currently deliver more than 50 lakh LPG cylinders every day, according to BPCL. Panic ordering had briefly pushed demand to about 89 lakh cylinders daily, but it has since returned to normal levels.

Meanwhile, the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said the country has seen a sudden surge in fuel demand over the past two days.

Petrol and diesel sales have increased by more than 15% nationwide, with some locations reporting spikes of over 50% compared with average daily sales.

For decades, HPCL has stood by the nation, ensuring energy reaches every corner, every day.



We are currently witnessing a sudden surge in demand for petrol and diesel across the country. Over the past two days, sales have increased by more than 15% on an all-India basis, with… — Chairman & Managing Director HPCL (@CMD__HPCL) March 26, 2026

Despite the temporary surge, the company said supply chains remain strong and fuel stations are well stocked. “Our outlets are fully stocked, and our teams are working around the clock to serve you,” the HPCL chief said.

The statements from India’s major oil marketing companies come as authorities seek to counter misinformation and prevent panic-driven demand that could disrupt otherwise stable supply systems.

Advertisement

Industry officials stressed that maintaining normal purchasing behaviour is crucial to keeping fuel distribution running smoothly, assuring citizens that the country’s energy supply network continues to operate reliably.