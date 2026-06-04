No PUC certificate? Petrol pumps in UP NCR can refuse fuel from THIS date

Petrol pumps turning away vehicles — it's already happening in Delhi and could happen to you in UP NCR too soon.

Under Delhi's model, fuel stations are authorised to deny petrol or diesel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate. The rule significantly pushed more vehicle owners to get tested. Now, UP NCR — covering Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Hapur — is ready to adopt the same policy ahead of the winter pollution season.

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If your PUC certificate has expired or you've never bothered getting one, here's all you need to know about the rule, how it works, and where to get tested

When will the rule come into effect?

The rule will be implemented across UP NCR from October 1, 2026.

How will this rule work?

Fuel stations will be prohibited from providing petrol, diesel or CNG to vehicles that do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Under the system, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at 1,041 petrol pumps across NCR districts to scan license plates and track compliance.

Which cities will be impacted the most?

Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh - Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli - are part of the National Capital Region (NCR) and will be impacted by this rule.

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What are the penalties for driving without a valid PUC?

Under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving without a valid PUC is a serious offence.

Fines: In critical pollution zones such as Delhi-NCR, authorities can issue a maximum spot fine of ₹10,000 instantly for an expired or missing PUC. If an ANPR camera at a fuel station or intersection scans your plate and finds a mismatch in the Parivahan database, an electronic challan of up to ₹10,000 is sent directly to your phone.

In critical pollution zones such as Delhi-NCR, authorities can issue a maximum spot fine of ₹10,000 instantly for an expired or missing PUC. If an ANPR camera at a fuel station or intersection scans your plate and finds a mismatch in the Parivahan database, an electronic challan of up to ₹10,000 is sent directly to your phone. Jail time: Under Section 190(2) of the MVA, you can be imprisoned for up to 3 months for a first-time violation and up to 6 months for subsequent offences.

Under Section 190(2) of the MVA, you can be imprisoned for up to 3 months for a first-time violation and up to 6 months for subsequent offences. License suspension: Your driving license can even be suspended for 3 months if you have been caught driving heavily polluting vehicles multiple times.

When will your car get seized?

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Your vehicle can be impounded and seized if authorities pull you over and your vehicle is emitting dense smoke despite failing to produce a valid PUC, as it is deemed an immediate environmental hazard and is towed on the spot.

If you are fined once, you are expected to fix the vehicle's emission systems and pass a test. The vehicle gets seized if you are caught a second or third time with the same faulty emissions profile.

Besides this, your vehicle can be immediately seized, and you will face separate legal charges if you present a fake or tampered digital PUC, as this is a criminal act of fraud. During peak winter months, the police have the broad authority to seize non-compliant vehicles as emergency environmental mandates override standard procedures.

Why was this decision taken?

Chairing a review meeting on air pollution control and improvement of air quality in NCR, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goel said that the state government has set a target of reducing air pollution levels in the NCR region by 30-35 per cent in 2026.

"The participation of citizens should also be ensured by creating awareness among them," the Chief Secretary said, according to an official statement. The government is also working to phase out old and polluting vehicles and promote BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles under the Naya Safar scheme.

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How many end-of-life vehicles have been identified?

According to the statement, around 26.19 lakh end-of-life vehicles have been identified in NCR districts, out of which 37,156 were scrapped, and 460 have been seized between January and April 2026.

How to get a PUC certificate?

Go to any government-authorised testing centre typically found at local fuel stations. The technician will test your vehicle's emissions by inserting a specialised probe into your exhaust pipe to check for pollutants like carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons.

You will receive the certificate instantly after paying a fee of ₹60-₹150 if your vehicle passes the emission test and the operator will hand you a printed PUC certificate.