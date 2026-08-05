The action came after commuters flagged damaged portions and patchwork on the 63-km expressway, just weeks after it was inaugurated on July 13. Videos shared on social media raised concerns about the quality of construction, especially on the Unnao-Lucknow carriageway.

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Cars, jeeps and vans were being charged a one-way toll of Rs 275, while annual passes remained valid.

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NO TOLL TILL REPAIRS

"Till complete rectification, toll has been suspended. No toll will be charged from commuters on this expressway. Recovery of the toll loss will be done from the concessionaire," NHAI said in a statement.

The authority said the decision followed a "slippage" reported near Km 64 of the expressway on July 26.

It said repair work began immediately after the incident and traffic has been diverted at the affected spot.

"At present, traffic has been diverted at this spot and is plying smoothly," the statement said.

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ACTION AGAINST CONCESSIONAIRE, OFFICIALS

NHAI has issued a notice proposing to declare concessionaire PNC Infratech Ltd a non-performer, which would make it ineligible to bid for future NHAI projects.

It has also issued a show-cause notice proposing a penalty equal to 2% of the company's performance security, debarment proceedings of up to three years against the firm's head of pavement/highways and other responsible staff, and a downgrade of the concessionaire's performance rating.

The concessionaire has also been directed to repair the damaged stretch at its own cost, estimated at around Rs 3 crore.

ENGINEERS REMOVED, PROBE ORDERED

NHAI removed project manager Vivek Kumar Gupta, Independent Engineer team leader Surendra Kumar and resident engineer Yatendra Kumar from the project. They have been debarred from projects under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI and NHIDCL for two years.

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The authority also repatriated project director Nakul Prakash Verma to his parent department and said charge sheets were being issued against him and former project director Saurabh Chaurasia over alleged negligence.

It is also proposing to debar Theme Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, the project's independent engineer, from participating in future NHAI projects.

(With inputs from PTI)