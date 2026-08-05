REITs aren't debt substitutes, they're equity investments with cash flows: Radhika Gupta

Volatility closer to equities than debt

Gupta pointed out that the risk profile of REITs is much closer to equities than to fixed-income investments. According to her, equity markets in India have historically exhibited annual volatility of around 14-16%, while a pure-play REIT index has recorded volatility of roughly 10-11%. Although slightly lower than equities, it remains significantly higher than debt funds, arbitrage funds or many hybrid schemes.

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She added that globally listed REITs have also behaved more like equities, with a long-term beta of around 0.6-0.7 relative to broader equity markets.

Let me bust a REIT myth: REITs are not fixed income. There is a reason SEBI classifies them as equity.



Consider the numbers. Equity market volatility in India has typically been around 14–16% (depending on the time period). A pure-play REIT index has exhibited volatility of… https://t.co/7LEiNguBg5 pic.twitter.com/JbqHwnRMCs — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) August 4, 2026

However, the factors driving REIT performance differ from those influencing conventional stocks. REITs are primarily affected by interest rates, commercial property demand, occupancy levels and rental income rather than corporate earnings growth.

ALSO READ: Edelweiss MFopens Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund; JioBlackRock Floats Nifty 50 ETF

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Income generation sets REITs apart

While REITs are classified as equity, Gupta noted that their return profile differs from traditional stocks. A larger share of REIT returns comes from recurring rental income and cash flows, whereas equity investments rely more heavily on earnings growth and capital appreciation.

She said REITs typically offer yields of 5-6%, considerably higher than the dividend yield available on the broader equity market.

Role in a diversified portfolio

According to Gupta, the primary reason to invest in REITs is diversification, not income replacement.

She said REITs provide investors with access to cash flow-generating commercial real estate through exchange-listed securities, offering liquidity that physical property investments often lack.

Comparing their role to that of a Gold ETF or other real assets, Gupta said REITs introduce exposure to a different underlying asset class rather than serving as a substitute for bonds or other fixed-income investments.

Her comments come as Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, which seeks to provide passive exposure to listed REITs and real estate companies through a single investment product.

What is it Explaination What are REITs and InvITs? REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) are often considered a third asset class, offering a mix of regular cash flows and diversification. They sit between equities and debt in terms of risk—typically less volatile than stocks but not as stable as fixed-income investments. Why not invest in REITs or InvITs directly? Investors can purchase listed REITs and InvITs on stock exchanges, but doing so comes with certain challenges. Periodic payouts such as interest, rent and some dividends are generally taxed at the investor's applicable income-tax slab. In addition, the relatively small quarterly distributions can be difficult to reinvest efficiently. What is the advantage of investing through a fund? Investing through a mutual fund can improve tax efficiency. Income received by the fund is not taxed at the fund level, while investors are taxed only when they redeem their units. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% after a two-year holding period, although gains on investments held for less than two years are taxed at the investor's slab rate. Such funds are generally more suitable for long-term wealth creation than for generating regular income. How do the new REIT-focused funds differ? The Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund currently invests around 60% in REITs and 40% in listed real estate companies, with no exposure to InvITs. WhiteOak's proposed fund allows allocations of up to 60% REITs, 10% InvITs, 25% equity and arbitrage, and 5% cash, although these are upper limits rather than mandatory allocations. Both products are exposed to equity-market volatility. Why don't these funds invest entirely in REITs? India's listed REIT market is still relatively small, with limited trading volumes. A 100% REIT portfolio could make it difficult for fund managers to deploy and exit large investments efficiently. Holding real estate stocks alongside REITs helps improve liquidity and portfolio management. Can these funds be treated as fixed-income investments? No. While REITs generate regular rental income, their prices fluctuate with market conditions, interest rates and real estate trends. As a result, these funds should be viewed as equity-oriented diversification products rather than debt or fixed-income alternatives.

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India's first REIT-focused index fund

Gupta's comments come on the same day Edelweiss Mutual Fund launched the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, India's first index fund tracking a REIT-focused index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on August 5 and will close on August 19. The passive scheme seeks to replicate the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index (TRI), offering investors exposure to listed REITs as well as real estate companies through a single fund.

The fund aims to address some of the challenges of investing in REITs directly. While investors can buy listed REIT units on stock exchanges, the periodic distributions—comprising interest, rent and, in some cases, dividends—are generally taxed at the investor's applicable income-tax slab rate. In contrast, distributions received by the mutual fund are not taxed at the fund level, and investors are taxed only when they redeem their units. Since the scheme is not classified as an equity-oriented fund for tax purposes, long-term capital gains tax of 12.5% applies after a two-year holding period.

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However, the fund is not designed to replicate the low-volatility characteristics often associated with fixed-income products. The underlying index currently allocates around 60% to listed REITs and 40% to listed real estate stocks, meaning its return profile remains closely linked to equity markets. This aligns with Gupta's view that REITs should be seen as a diversification tool within an equity portfolio rather than as a substitute for debt or fixed-income investments.