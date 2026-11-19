Typical merchant-to-merchant UPI transfers range between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000, prompting the committee to lock in a uniform ₹5 charge across B2B and wholesaler-retailer settlements, as per the Business Standard report.

This fixed rate spares enterprises from the standard 0.4 per cent MDR slab NPCI introduced in September for merchant payments exceeding ₹2,000. Had that percentage applied, routine M2M transfers of ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 would have cost between ₹80 and ₹160 per transaction, while transfers of ₹75,000 or higher would have hit the ₹300 maximum cap.

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While the September policy addressed person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions — covering the processing fee merchants pay banks or payment service providers — it left M2M rates undefined. Initially slated for an October 15 launch, the broader framework was postponed until after Diwali, with a revised timeline still unannounced.

The committee's decision coincides with a formal appeal from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a complete MDR exemption for M2M transfers, the report added.

In its representation, the federation highlighted that UPI handles roughly 65 per cent of consumer payments to retailers and 40-45% of retailer credit-bill settlements to distributors, warning that double-layered fees would threaten their financial survival.

AICPDF also requested the government to review the goods and services tax (GST) impact on MDR charges. While the source acknowledged that distributor groups raised a legitimate concern regarding GST on MDR, they noted that such a call falls solely under the GST Council's jurisdiction rather than NPCI or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).