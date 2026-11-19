

Steel margins contract

Steel realisations declined by about Rs 1,100-2,700 per tonne quarter-on-quarter, with Jindal Steel the exception after reporting an increase of about Rs 650 per tonne. Jindal Steel's volumes rose about 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY), followed by growth of about 15 per cent at JSW Steel and 5 per cent at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). Tata Steel's consolidated volumes were broadly flat, despite about 8 per cent growth in its standalone business.

EBITDA per tonne declined by about Rs 1,400-1,800 sequentially for most companies. Tata Steel Ltd was an exception because of improved performance at its Netherlands operations. Jindal Stainless' consolidated EBITDA per tonne rose about 1 per cent YoY but fell about 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 21,568.

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NMDC costs rise

NMDC's iron ore production grew about 19 per cent YoY, while sales volumes declined about 2 per cent. Realisation rose about 10 per cent YoY but fell about 1 per cent sequentially to Rs 5,488 per tonne. Costs increased to 70.7 per cent of sales from 68 per cent in Q2FY26 and 63.6 per cent in Q1FY27.

EBITDA per tonne fell about 1 per cent YoY and 12 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,853, while the margin declined to 29.3 per cent from 32 per cent and 36.4 per cent, respectively.



Hindalco posts broad-based growth

Hindalco's consolidated EBITDA rose about 43 per cent YoY to Rs 12,800 crore. Novelis shipments fell about 2 per cent YoY and were flat sequentially, but higher realisation lifted adjusted EBITDA per tonne by about 23 per cent. In India, upstream and downstream aluminium EBITDA per tonne rose about 40 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, supported by better realisations, premiums and product mix.

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Copper EBITDA surged about 164 per cent to a record Rs 1,670 crore, though management indicated a normal quarterly run rate of Rs 1,200-1,300 crore. Downstream expansion, additional capacity and captive coal mines are expected to support aluminium operations. Oswego normalisation and Bay Minette commissioning are expected to aid Novelis' recovery.



Pipe makers diverge

APL Apollo's sales volumes rose about 13 per cent YoY and 29 per cent QoQ to 0.96 million tonnes. EBITDA per tonne improved to about Rs 6,000, a level management expects to sustain or exceed in Q3FY27. It reiterated its target of about 20 per cent EBITDA growth in FY27.

Ratnamani's standalone revenue rose about 18 per cent after three quarters of decline. Its EBITDA margin fell to 9.3 per cent from 14.9 per cent a year earlier and 10.8 per cent in Q1FY27. Subsidiaries partly cushioned the impact, leaving the consolidated margin at about 14 per cent, against 17.7 per cent and 16.7 per cent, respectively.

Centrum Broking expects operating performance to improve in H2FY27 on seasonal demand recovery, higher volumes and better steel realisations, although coking coal and other input costs may remain near-term headwinds.

Centrum has a 'buy' rating on Jindal Steel (Target Price: Rs 1,315), JSW Steel (Target Price: Rs 1,370), Tata Steel (Target Price: Rs 215), Jindal Stainless (Target Price: Rs 861), Hindalco Industries (Target Price: Rs 1,150) and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (Target Price: Rs 2,720). It has a 'neutral' rating on SAIL (Target Price: Rs 170), NMDC Ltd (Target Price: Rs 75) and APL Apollo (Target Price: Rs 2.250).