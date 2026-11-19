

PVR Inox | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 1,750 | Support: Rs 1,480

After breaking out of a double-bottom formation on the weekly timeframe, PVR Inox has delivered a strong rally of nearly Rs 585, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows without any meaningful consolidation. The daily RSI is now hovering near the overbought zone, hinting at the likelihood of profit booking after an uninterrupted 7–8-week up move. That said, the medium‑term structure remains constructive and the stock becomes attractive for fresh entries in the Rs 1,480–1,500 zone which aligns with its upcoming support. A renewed buying momentum is expected only on a decisive move above Rs 1,750, potentially opening the path towards Rs 1,875–1,900 levels.

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InterGlobe Aviation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,050

IndiGo has delivered a falling trendline breakout few days back, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area. It continues to trade above all key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The overall technical setup indicates the potential for further upside, with the next target seen in the Rs 5,725-5,750 range. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips towards the Rs 5,250–5,300 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 5,050 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the uptrend remains intact.



Sterlite Technologies | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,170 | Support: Rs 2,000

Sterlite Technologies is encountering stiff resistance in the Rs 730–750 zone which aligns with its 100‑SMA region, causing a temporary halt in the prevailing momentum. The pattern of lower highs and lower lows on the charts reinforces this short‑term weakness. However, the previous session witnessed a bullish candle, hinting at an attempt to revive momentum. Key support lies in the Rs 620–600 band and the broader trend remain positive as long as the stock sustains above this zone. A decisive close above Rs 750 is essential for strength to resume, potentially propelling the stock towards Rs 800.