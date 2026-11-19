Must read: Salesforce layoffs in India: Employees get garden leave, share exit terms and check severance

"As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continually assess our workforce to ensure priorities and resources are appropriately aligned," an Intel spokesperson stated in a statement to Business Insider.

Intel layoffs: How many employees have been impacted?

As of now, Intel has not disclosed the number or percentage of workforce impacted, or which specific teams were affected. In recent years, the chipmaker has been going through several operational changes by cutting jobs and scaling back certain projects. This year only, Intel has conducted several rounds of layoffs.



Since taking over as CEO last year, Tan has been pushing a restructuring plan with three broad objectives: lowering expenses, reducing management layers, and reallocating resources. According to company filings, Intel had 81,100 employees at the end of September, compared with 85,100 at the end of December 2025. This showcases that Intel's workforce declined by 4,000 employees in the first nine months of 2026, a reduction of approximately 4.7%.

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Furthermore, the company has remained tight-lipped about severance packages, highlighting how little information has been shared about the latest round of layoffs. Alongside Intel, Salesforce has also conducted a massive round of layoffs in India, with major tech companies increasingly turning to workforce restructuring and cost-cutting measures amid changing business priorities.