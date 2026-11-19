Stock of Allied Blenders too slipped 2% to Rs 780 against the previous close of Rs 797. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 22,340 crore.

The effective import duty has now risen above the 150% tariff that was applicable before the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took effect in July. Under the trade agreement, the duty on Scotch whisky imports was reduced by half to 75%, offering significant relief to companies such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo, which import Scotch in bulk and blend it with other spirits to produce whisky in India.

However, the benefits of the tariff reduction are now facing uncertainty, with Indian authorities and liquor manufacturers locked in a dispute over the classification of bulk Scotch imports. The disagreement could affect the actual duty payable on these shipments, potentially eroding the gains that the trade pact was expected to deliver to the industry.

