Shares of alcohol beverages firms such as United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd slipped up to 3% in early deals today after government imposed customs duty of 162.5% on bulk Scotch whisky imports from the UK.
United Spirits shares fell 3.37% to Rs 1384.65 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1433.05. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Radico Khaitan shares too slipped 3.34% to Rs 4504.30 against the previous close of Rs 46610. Market cap of the alcohol beverages company slipped to Rs 61,431 crore.