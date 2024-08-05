NSA Ajit Doval meets former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase. Hasina landed at Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft this evening, hours after she resigned as Prime Minister and left Dhaka. She is likely to leave for the UK. Hasina had to resign and flee the country as protests, which began weeks ago over reservation, escalated in Bangladesh.

Related Articles

Former Foreign Secretary and ex-Ambassador to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla, however, said that the Opposition BNP or Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami had joined the agitation and had put violence in the protest. He also said that one can't rule out the involvement of foreign powers who were inimical to Bangladesh's interest and to India's security. "You cannot rule out the fact that certain interests have been fishing in troubled waters. But I think the situation itself was a result of several underlying factors, inherent within Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Modi on the situation in Bangladesh.