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Odisha clears SentraForge AI's massive ₹22,634 crore sovereign compute project

Odisha clears SentraForge AI's massive ₹22,634 crore sovereign compute project

The approval was granted during the 46th HLCA meeting, where the state government cleared 27 projects involving a cumulative investment of ₹2,47,115.70 crore across 15 districts, with an expected employment potential of 50,162 positions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 10:32 AM IST
Odisha clears SentraForge AI's massive ₹22,634 crore sovereign compute projectThe SentraForge AI project aims to establish a next-generation sovereign AI compute framework in India with a strong emphasis on domestic ownership, governance, and operational control.

SentraForge AI has secured clearance from Odisha's High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, for a proposed ₹22,634 crore sovereign AI infrastructure project.

The approval was granted during the 46th HLCA meeting, where the state government cleared 27 projects involving a cumulative investment of ₹2,47,115.70 crore across 15 districts, with an expected employment potential of 50,162 positions.

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The approvals highlight Odisha's strategic push to expand its investment pipeline in high-tech domains, including artificial intelligence, data centres, semiconductors, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Designed to focus on high-density compute, artificial intelligence workloads, and enterprise and institutional applications, the SentraForge AI project aims to establish a next-generation sovereign AI compute framework in India with a strong emphasis on domestic ownership, governance, and operational control.

The project is backed by multi-thousand-crore infrastructure firm GVPR Engineers Limited, which acts as a core equity backer, infrastructure co-promoter, and foundational partner.

GVPR brings experience in large-scale power transmission, high-voltage substations, and heavy civil engineering to support the required execution and financing. The joint initiative combines SentraForge AI's technological domain expertise with GVPR's civil engineering and infrastructure strength.

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"Approval by the High Level Clearance Authority chaired by the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi is a monumental step for SentraForge AI," said Karthik Krishnan, CEO and Founder of SentraForge AI. "The Odisha government's deep tech foresight has accelerated our timeline, allowing us to immediately initiate the rollout of next-generation sovereign compute infrastructure. We are committed to establishing Eastern India's premier AI data factory as a pillar of national self reliance."

Following the clearance, SentraForge AI is advancing to the next phases of project execution, including detailed engineering, mobilization, and infrastructure construction.

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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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