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Gold, silver prices on September 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on September 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 9:29 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on September 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesMinor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Indian gold and silver markets witnessed remains largely calm on September 26, maintaining stable rates across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,51,450 per 10 gm, with silver tracking steady at ₹2,35,030 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.12% at ₹1,50,700 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were up by 0.65% at around ₹2,35,000 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,50,910 ₹1,38,334
Mumbai ₹1,51,170 ₹1,38,573
Bengaluru ₹1,51,290 ₹1,38,683
Kolkata ₹1,50,970 ₹1,38,389
Hyderabad ₹1,51,410 ₹1,38,793
Chennai ₹1,51,610 ₹1,38,976

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹23,420
₹2,34,200
Mumbai ₹23,420 ₹2,34,200
Bengaluru ₹23,420 ₹2,34,200
Kolkata ₹23,420
₹2,34,200
Hyderabad ₹23,420 ₹2,34,200
Chennai ₹23,420 ₹2,34,200

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices unchanged on September 26, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹14,010 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹14,055 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹15,284 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹15,333 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,010
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,010
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,284
Tanishq 22K 14,055
Tanishq 24K* 15,333

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

DO CHECKPUT | India’s hidden stimulus: How a ₹33-lakh-crore gold stockpile could boost consumption

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,010
Delhi 14,010
Gujarat 14,010
Karnataka 14,010
Kerala 14,010
Maharashtra 14,010
Odisha 14,010
Punjab 14,010
Tamil Nadu 14,010

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 9:29 AM IST
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