Oman air force taps India’s DRDO cognitive tech to pick next generation of fighter pilots 

By deploying advanced assessment methods, the software provides a precise, reliable framework for pinpointing high-potential aviators before they ever step into a cockpit.

The integration signals deepening defence cooperation between India and Oman across both the aviation and technology sectors. For New Delhi, the move serves as a major endorsement of its indigenous defence sector, reinforcing India’s growing role as a global provider of military technology and specialised training solutions.

What is DRDO's CPSS?

The Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) is an advanced assessment and screening framework developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — specifically through the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).

Key features of the system include: