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Oman air force taps India’s DRDO cognitive tech to pick next generation of fighter pilots 

Oman air force taps India’s DRDO cognitive tech to pick next generation of fighter pilots 

The Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) is an advanced assessment and screening framework developed by DRDO — specifically through the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 1:54 PM IST
Oman air force taps India’s DRDO cognitive tech to pick next generation of fighter pilots Designed to rigorous standards by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system rigorously evaluates candidates' flying skills, cognitive abilities, and operational suitability for advanced fighter aircraft.

The Royal Air Force of Oman has officially adopted India’s DRDO-developed Fighter Pilot Aptitude Test software, putting homegrown Indian aviation technology at the center of its pilot selection pipeline.

Designed to rigorous standards by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system rigorously evaluates candidates' flying skills, cognitive abilities, and operational suitability for advanced fighter aircraft.

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By deploying advanced assessment methods, the software provides a precise, reliable framework for pinpointing high-potential aviators before they ever step into a cockpit.

The integration signals deepening defence cooperation between India and Oman across both the aviation and technology sectors. For New Delhi, the move serves as a major endorsement of its indigenous defence sector, reinforcing India’s growing role as a global provider of military technology and specialised training solutions.

What is DRDO's CPSS?

The Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) is an advanced assessment and screening framework developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — specifically through the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).

Key features of the system include:

  • Purpose: Designed to evaluate the natural aptitude, cognitive capabilities, and psychomotor skills of candidates aspiring to fly high-performance military aircraft. 
  • Core Components: It combines computer-based cognitive testing (measuring multitasking, information processing, speed, and accuracy) with a psychomotor testing sub-system (simulating a cockpit environment where candidates operate flight controls like joysticks, rudders, and throttles under pressure). 
  • Significance: CPSS replaced older, manual British-era testing methods (such as the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test) in the Indian Armed Forces to ensure a data-driven, highly reliable standard for selecting pilots capable of managing modern, complex combat aircraft. 

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 1:54 PM IST
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