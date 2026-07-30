Oman air force taps India’s DRDO cognitive tech to pick next generation of fighter pilots 

By deploying advanced assessment methods, the software provides a precise, reliable framework for pinpointing high-potential aviators before they ever step into a cockpit.
The integration signals deepening defence cooperation between India and Oman across both the aviation and technology sectors. For New Delhi, the move serves as a major endorsement of its indigenous defence sector, reinforcing India’s growing role as a global provider of military technology and specialised training solutions.
What is DRDO's CPSS?
The Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) is an advanced assessment and screening framework developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — specifically through the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).
Key features of the system include:
- Purpose: Designed to evaluate the natural aptitude, cognitive capabilities, and psychomotor skills of candidates aspiring to fly high-performance military aircraft.
- Core Components: It combines computer-based cognitive testing (measuring multitasking, information processing, speed, and accuracy) with a psychomotor testing sub-system (simulating a cockpit environment where candidates operate flight controls like joysticks, rudders, and throttles under pressure).
- Significance: CPSS replaced older, manual British-era testing methods (such as the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test) in the Indian Armed Forces to ensure a data-driven, highly reliable standard for selecting pilots capable of managing modern, complex combat aircraft.