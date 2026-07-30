New Pixel 11 Pro teaser reveals Google's glow-up feature ahead of August 12 launch

Must read: Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Which flagship model should you wait for?

Google Pixel 11 Pro teaser: What does it reveal?

Ahead of the August 12 launch, Google has teased the Pixel 11 Pro design to build excitement around the upcoming smartphone. The teaser also provides a closer look at Pixel Glow, a new visual element integrated into the horizontal camera module. The new video also shows the glowing circle more prominently and directly. However, its functionality is still unknown.

Advertisement

The teaser is titled “The Next Obvious Move,” a marketing message urging Android users to upgrade to the new Google Pixel 11. It also showcases Google’s ecosystem, including apps such as Gemini, Gmail, Map,s, Search and Photos, saying that we already use Google's software and services, and moving to a Pixel phone will provide a more integrated experience.

Must read: Google confirms Pixel 11 price hike, says Android to use less RAM

It simply says that Pixel hardware works best when paired with Google's ecosystem.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: What to expect

The Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 areo XL are expected to be powered by the 2nm Google Tensor G6 processor. We can expect a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. We can also see bigger battery capabilities and refined AI-powered experiences with Gemini Intelligence.

Advertisement

The Google Pixel 11 series will officially debut on August 12, 2026, at the Made by Google event.