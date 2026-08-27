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Onam high: Kerala liquor sales cross Rs 770 crore in first 8 days

Onam high: Kerala liquor sales cross Rs 770 crore in first 8 days

Sales were particularly strong on Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, when liquor worth Rs 126.31 crore was sold through Bevco outlets

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 12:25 PM IST
Onam high: Kerala liquor sales cross Rs 770 crore in first 8 daysKerala drinks up Rs 770 crore in liquor sales during Onam season

Kerala's liquor sales crossed Rs 770 crore in the first eight days of the 10-day Onam season, setting the state-run Bevco on course to beat last year's festive sales.

Liquor worth Rs 771.29 crore was sold through Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets across the state between August 18 and August 25, news agency PTI reported, citing Excise Department officials.

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That was up from Rs 694.96 crore during the corresponding eight-day period of last year's Onam season.

Sales were particularly strong on Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, when liquor worth Rs 126.31 crore was sold through Bevco outlets.

However, that was lower than the Rs 137.64 crore recorded on the corresponding day last year.

Despite the lower one-day sales, officials expect this year's total Onam sales to surpass last year's figure.

Bevco recorded Rs 826.38 crore in liquor sales during the 2025 Onam season.

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hat Is Bevco?

Bevco is a fully owned Kerala government company responsible for buying and selling or distributing alcoholic beverages in the state.

Its portfolio includes Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer, wine, foreign-made foreign liquor (FMFL), and foreign-made wine (FMW).

With two days of the 10-day Onam season still to go, officials expect sales to cross last year's Rs 826.38-crore mark.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 12:25 PM IST
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