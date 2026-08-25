Onion prices soaring: Centre to sell onions at ₹35/kg, sends Kanda Express to boost supply

As onion prices continue to put pressure on consumers, the Centre has said it will sell onions at ₹35 per kilogram through government-run retail outlets, giving buyers a lower-priced option compared with prevailing market rates. The subsidised onions will be available through NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar stores as part of the government’s efforts to contain the impact of the price rise.
Moreover, the Centre is stepping up the movement of onions through the Kanda Express. Around 800 metric tonnes of onions are being brought to Delhi, where the stock will be sold to consumers at ₹35 per kg. The Kanda Express will initially transport onion supplies to Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati, while a second consignment will subsequently move towards Delhi and other parts of north India.