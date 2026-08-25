Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Onion prices soaring: Centre to sell onions at ₹35/kg, sends Kanda Express to boost supply

Onion prices soaring: Centre to sell onions at ₹35/kg, sends Kanda Express to boost supply

The Centre will sell onions at Rs 35 per kg through NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar while moving fresh stocks via the Kanda Express. The twin move is aimed at increasing supplies in key markets and easing pressure on consumers amid rising prices.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ashutosh Mishra
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Onion prices soaring: Centre to sell onions at ₹35/kg, sends Kanda Express to boost supplyThe latest hike has left consumers in distress and struggling to adjust to the rising costs of this essential kitchen staple.
SUMMARY
  • Around 800 metric tonnes of onions are being routed to Delhi
  • Initial Kanda Express consignments will serve Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati
  • A second consignment will move onwards to Delhi and north India

As onion prices continue to put pressure on consumers, the Centre has said it will sell onions at ₹35 per kilogram through government-run retail outlets, giving buyers a lower-priced option compared with prevailing market rates. The subsidised onions will be available through NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar stores as part of the government’s efforts to contain the impact of the price rise.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Moreover, the Centre is stepping up the movement of onions through the Kanda Express. Around 800 metric tonnes of onions are being brought to Delhi, where the stock will be sold to consumers at ₹35 per kg. The Kanda Express will initially transport onion supplies to Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati, while a second consignment will subsequently move towards Delhi and other parts of north India.

The rail-based movement is aimed at transporting large quantities of onions from producing regions to major consumption centres and increasing availability in markets where prices have been rising. The latest decision combines two measures: moving larger quantities of onions to major consumption centres through the Kanda Express and selling the government-supplied stock at a fixed rate of ₹35 per kg through outlets operated by NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar.

Advertisement

The move is intended to provide direct relief to consumers facing higher onion prices in the open market. The Centre has been using its onion buffer stocks to intervene in the market when prices rise, and the onions being supplied through government channels form part of that intervention.

The government had earlier maintained that overall onion availability remained comfortable and that adequate stocks were available to meet domestic demand. It can use these stocks for market intervention when prices come under pressure. With supplies being moved through the Kanda Express and onions being sold at ₹35 per kg through government outlets, the Centre is seeking to increase availability in key markets and provide lower-priced supplies to consumers.

Follow us on

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more