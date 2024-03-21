Online pre-arrival registration needed for Indians planning to visit Hong Kong for less than 14 days. Details here

The Consulate General of India in Hong Kong has issued an advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit the special administrative region for less than 14 days, stating they are required to apply for online Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR).

The PAR, which must match passport details, is valid for six months and multiple visits. Travelers must also carry an A4 printout of the successful PAR, have a passport with at least six months' validity, confirmed return or onward tickets, a confirmed hotel booking, proof of visit purpose, and proof of sufficient financial provisions.

The Consulate General of India warned that holding a PAR is not a guarantee of successful entry, and failure to comply with requirements could result in denied entry and repatriation.

Indian nationals are urged to adhere to the Government of HKSAR's regulations to avoid inconvenience.

"Please note that holding a valid PAR is not a guarantee of the registrant's successful entry to the HKSAR. Instances have come to our notice when not following the above requirements have resulted in Hong Kong Immigration refusing permission to land. This entails such persons returning back to port of embarkation from India by the same airline as well as certain hardships at the airport waiting for repatriation," the statement said.

Pre-registration, however, is not required for Indian nationals in transit by air and not leaving the airport transit area. It is not applicable to Indian nationals who have the right of abode or the right to land in the HKSAR, are on unconditional stay in the HKSAR or have a valid permission to remain in the HKSAR for employment, study or residence, as per the HKSAR Immigration Department.

Those Indians who are a member of operating aircrew or seacrew on board vessels or a contract seaman may also come to the HKSAR without pre-arrival registration provided they meet normal immigration requirements.