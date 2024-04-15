'Only 37% came to BJP': PM Modi's response on donation by firms facing ED, CBI actions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended the electoral bonds, calling it a 'success story' as it allowed us to know from where the money came and where it went. "If there were no electoral bonds, who would have had the power to find out where the money came from and where it went? This is the success story of electoral bonds. That there were electoral bonds, that is why you are getting a trail of money," PM Modi said in an interview with the news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister, however, said the country has now been pushed towards black money. "The concern I have is that...I never say that there are no deficiencies in decision-making. In decision-making, we learn and improve. It is very possible to improve in this too. But today we have completely pushed the country towards black money. That is why I say everyone (the opposition parties) will regret it. When they think honestly later, everyone will regret it."

PM Modi also responded to charges that some firms were forced to donate as they faced actions by the ED and CBI. He said 3,000-plus companies have donated through electoral bonds. Of these, he said, only 26 companies are facing probes.

PM Modi said only 16 firms bought electoral bonds when they faced raids. Of the money these 16 firms donated, he said, only 37 per cent came to the BJP while the rest 63 per cent went to the Opposition parties.

The Congress has accused the BJP of using electoral bonds to extort money from firms, as some of the donors have faced probes by the CBI and ED. The BJP rejected the charge, saying these firms have also donated to the opposition parties.

Earlier this month, PM Modi said the opposition parties regaling over the electoral bonds data are going to repent it soon. He said that no system is perfect and any shortcomings can be addressed. "Tell me what we have done that I should see it (SC verdict) as a setback. I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent," the Prime Minister told Thanthi TV in an interview.

In February this year, the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bonds scheme, calling it 'unconstitutional'. The scheme was brought in by the BJP-led central government in 2017.

