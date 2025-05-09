BSF foils major infiltration bid in J&K's Samba; explosions heard in Rajouri, Poonch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday night foiled a major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists along the International Border (IB) in J&K's Samba district.

"At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K," the Border Security Force said in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.

It, however, is not clear whether any terrorist was hit in the firing, as per officials. Officials added that things would become clear after a thorough morning search in the area.

Explosions were also heard near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri. In another development, a woman was killed and another was injured in cross-border shelling in the Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Officials said that a shell hit a vehicle travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla near Mohura. Nargis Begum, wife of Basheer Khan from Razarwani, was killed. Hafeeza, wife of Razeek Ahmad Khan, was injured and taken to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

Moreover, the Pakistani Army also resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Akhnoor area. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries so far, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Morning visuals from Akhnoor.



Pakistan has resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas after the Indian Army hit nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan on the intervening night of 6-7 May pic.twitter.com/2YB5UpVTCE — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

The artillery shelling in Akhnoor and the infiltration bid in Samba came on a day when India neutralised Pakistan Army's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations using missiles and drones.

Pakistan's attack came a day after India carried out Operation Sindoor, in which terror camps across 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were eliminated.